Also making her front row entry in tabloid ennui is 'drunk' University of Kentucky 'white' female student, Sophia Rosing, after she was filmed calling a black student employee a 'n***** b****' and physically attacking her.

Rosing, 22, was taken into custody just before 4am on Sunday at a campus dorm on charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, NBC News reported.

Video posted online (see below) showed a seemingly ‘intoxicated’ (one more for the road…) Rosing barely able to stand as she tries to hit fellow student Kylan Spring, who was working at the front desk of a dormitory on campus.

It’s upon Spring trying to restrain the inebriated Rosing, that the 22 year old calls the fellow student, a ‘n***** b***’.

‘Could you stop please?’ Spring demands as Rosing manages to escape her grasp.

University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing arrested and charged after assaulting another student who was at work and calling her a “nigger bitch”https://t.co/kzNRYupfj8 pic.twitter.com/WuOi4Stauo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 6, 2022

‘Exactly and you’re a n*****’

‘Nope,’ Rosing responds, before Spring tries to grab her again.

Rosing then continues to repeat the racial slur, causing Spring to say: ‘Ooh Jesus, I do not get paid enough for this.’

‘Exactly and you’re a n***** and you’re a b****,’ Rosing responds several times before a voice off-camera tells Spring: ‘I’ve got this all on video.’

A second video apparently showed Spring and another black student trying to get Rosing to sit in a chair, when Rosing tries to punch the second black victim along with trying to kick Spring.

Racial slurs over-drive

Video ends with a white male officer ultimately handcuffing our collective hero in the dorm as Sophia Rosing continued to repeat the racial slur and struggled to stay standing.

Following her arrest, Rosing was being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

In a TikTok post following the altercation, Spring described what she had endured.

‘I worked a shift tonight where was assaulted and called a n*****, and someone said other racial slurs towards me,’ she began.

According to Spring, the incident began at around 1am when Rosing walked into Boyd Hall. She said Rosing ‘did not look like a resident’ and would therefore not open the door for her.

When she finally did walk into the lobby, Spring said, she stumbled as she approached the elevators — which she started talking to.

‘It is a part of our job that if we see a student that’s like very drunk, we are to call an RA to… write a report,’ Spring said.

‘So I reach my head out of the desk area, and I ask the girl “Are you OK?”‘ Spring recounted according to the dailymail, ‘and she stared at me and started to call me a n*****.’

At that point, Spring said, she called the RA and tried to prevent Rosing from entering the elevator, as she did not have an ID to get into the building.

‘And so I jumped in, I tried to move her off to the side, and she just kept going “No n*****, you’re a b****, you’re a n*****, do my chores b****.

‘And she kept doing that as I was trying to sit her down.’

Spring said that is when Rosing kicked her in the stomach, tried to run her over with a shopping cart that was in the lobby and bit her friend.

In an email to students following the altercation, President Eli Copilouto said Spring ‘acted with professionalism, restraint and discretion.’

He noted that the school’s Office of Student Conduct has launched an immediate review of the assault, and that its Student Success teams ‘are reaching out to the student victims who were subject to this behavior to offer support,’ according to NBC News.

‘To be clear: We condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstances,’ he said, as he vowed to update students with more information as it becomes available.

But this is apparently not the first time Rosing was filmed berating her fellow students.

In another video posted shortly after the footage of the assault went viral, Rosing could be seen telling someone off camera at a party: ‘I’m rich as f*** and you’re obviously not compared to what you’re waring.

‘And I can do you and you can’t do s*** about it, especially since you don’t know my last name. But I know God-d*** well who you are.’

Spring said more needs to be done to ensure that students don’t face racist attacks on campus moving forward.

‘The problem here is that this happens way too much on college campuses for things to not be done and we get these emails and everything about how [the university doesn’t] tolerate it, but it’s still happening,’ she said. ‘I feel like at this point, the attention needs to be shifted from the offenders to the offended.’

It is unclear whether Rosing has been suspended from the school for her assault, as a school spokesperson simply said officials ‘don’t speak to student disciplinary processes while underway.’

It remained unclear if our collective hero retained an attorney to speak on her behalf, or whether she is still a student at the school. According to online booking info. A judge set bond for Rosing at $10,000.