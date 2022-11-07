Eziya Bowden, Raleigh, North Carolina teen jumps out of Lyft car after driver behavior makes her nervous. Warning to young girls.

A Lyft driver has been permanently banned from the car app after a terrified North Carolina teen told of jumping out of a vehicle while it was still moving on account of the driver’s behaviour.

Eziya Bowden of Raleigh was taking the Lyft home from work last week when she jumped out as it was still moving, according to ABC 11.

The 17-year-old ended up in the emergency department after jumping from a moving car in the 7300 block of Fox Road, a few miles from her house.

Fortunately the terrified teen didn’t suffer any broken bones or any life threatening injuries.

Speaking to ABC11, Bowden explained how the unidentified driver made her feel ‘scared’ by his actions and questions.

‘I would date you if you weren’t so young.’

The teen said she first became alarmed by the driver when he allegedly made comments about her appearance.

‘How many boys flirted with you? He said that right away,’ Bowden told ABC 11. Along, with, ‘Oh, you just look good. I would date you if you weren’t so young.’

Bowden claimed the driver then spraying an unidentified substance into the car, and after she was having a reaction — which she described as ‘dizzy and warm’ — the teen managed to jump out of the moving car.

‘When I got in his car, it did smell like cigarettes, so when he sprayed one time, it was already like, ‘Oh, it no longer smelled like that.’ But for you to keep spraying it, then roll your windows up, like, I know it’s not about me being nervous or anything,’ Bowden told ABC11.

She says she blacked out after opening the car door, only remembering where she landed and how she was scared and crying.

Bowden says the driver did eventually turn around, pretended to a bystander and called police.

‘Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the behavior described is deeply concerning,’ Lyft said in a statement to People. ‘We’ve been in touch with the rider’s family to offer our support, have removed the driver’s access to the Lyft platform, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation.’

‘Us young girls have to be very aware…’

Lyft also refunded Bowden for her ride.

Bowden, who said she doesn’t think she’ll ever take an Uber or Lyft again, said of the company’s response, ‘I don’t think that’s stopping him from anything else. It doesn’t really bring me peace at all.’

Adding, ‘As us young girls, or even women, we have to be very aware and safe of our surroundings. Cancel your ride and wait. Wait for somebody ‘cause honestly, I would’ve waited for my friend.’

Police say there are no charges being filed in the incident.