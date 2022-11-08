Mom pulls gun out at Phoenix school before hero cop stops her

Desira Featchurs Phoenix mom pulls gun out at Mountain View School amid child custody dispute as quick thinking cop stops her in possible school shooting.

A Phoenix, Arizona police officer has been hailed a hero after rising to action to avert a possible shooting at a school after a parent suddenly pulled out a gun during a custody dispute.

The tense situation unfolded at Mountain View School, on Sept. 22, with cops saying 29-year-old Desira Featchurs arrived shortly before 2:40 p.m. to stop a student believed to be her child from entering a vehicle that was picking him up.

In video released by the Phoenix Police Department the child is seen getting into a white pickup truck parked outside the school when Featchurs storms out of the building.

‘He wanted to get in. He’s getting in,’ the police officer is heard saying, referring to the child.

‘You think I’m [expletive] playing?’ Featchurs is heard yelling before grabbing a black gun out of her purse and pointing it in the general direction of the truck.

Hero school resources officer thwarts potentially deadly situation

A moment later, the school resources officer grabs Featchurs in what the department hailed as a ‘heroic’ action.

Read a release accompanying the released video: ‘When it comes to protecting your children, there is no time to waste when we see a threat. Thanks to the heroic actions of this PHXPD Police Officer, a possible shooting at the school was prevented.’

Featchurs was arrested on charges of endangerment and carrying a weapon on school grounds, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

Court records indicate Featchurs has a criminal history in Arizona that includes charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct stemming from a 2011 incident.