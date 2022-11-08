Ex boyfriend chops up Brooklyn woman, lives with body for one month

A 24 year old NYC man has been accused of chopping up his ex-girlfriend with a meat cleaver and then stashing her body parts in two suitcases while living with her dismembered corpse for a month at her Brooklyn apartment, authorities said Monday.

Justin Williams, 24, of Harlem used towels and cleaning products to mask the smell coming from the luggage at the home of his slain ex, D’Asia Johnson, 22, prosecutors said in new court papers.

He also left all the windows open in the apartment, cops said.

Williams was indicted and charged Monday with murder and concealment of a human corpse in the grisly slaying of Johnson, 22, whose remains were discovered by cops conducting a wellness check at her Cypress Hills apartment Sept. 21, following complaints of a ‘foul odour,’ law enforcement authorities said.

The former boyfriend was ordered held without bail at his arraignment in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Monday.

Was never seen alive again

Williams stabbed Johnson nine times, knifing her five times to the front of her torso and four times to the back, authorities said according to the nypost.

He then dismembered her body and stuffed it in the suitcases, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said.

Williams proceeded to then lived in his victim’s apartment with her dismembered corpse for weeks, prosecutors added.

In an interview with Brooklyn detectives in October, Williams waived his right to remain silent and admitted to killing Johnson and dismembering her corpse, according to court documents.

Surveillance footage showed the pair coming and going from her apartment between Aug. 17 and 21, police said Monday.

Then Johnson worked her shift at a Queens Macy’s on Aug. 21, returned home — and was never seen alive again, cops said.

‘He has exclusive opportunity into that apartment and then after the 22nd, which we believe is the day the homicide occurs, we never see her again,’ NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig told reporters Monday, referring to Williams and the victim.

Ongoing domestic violence

‘After the 22nd, Justin Williams’ new girlfriend shows up,’ Essig said.

During cops’ initial investigation, pools of splattered blood were discovered inside the victim’s Linwood Street apartment, and Johnson’s body parts were later found in the suitcases at the apartment.

Before Johnson’s dismembered corpse was found, concerned building security guards tried to check on her because she hadn’t been seen in a week, cops said.

Williams turned the guards away at the door — and then ran off before cops showed up and found the gruesome scene, police said.

Neighbors later told the nypost that Johnson had long been violently abused by her ex-boyfriend — and sources said she had gotten an order of protection against him, to no avail.

‘For two years he [was] beating on her, broke her apartment down, broke her legs, broke her ribs,’ neighbor Stephanie Harris told the tabloid. ‘Her mom was complaining, ‘I want to get her away from this building. She’s gonna end up dead, please get her away from this building.’ Nobody wants to listen.’

6 others sought in case

The boyfriend’s arrest comes after Williams was named as a person of interest in Johnson’s murder last month.

In addition to naming Williams in open court at the time, prosecutors alleged that his current girlfriend used his slain ex’s federal benefits card for purchases in New York City — after her murder.

Ten days after Johnson’s remains were discovered, Williams was shipped to Nassau County to face two bail-jumping cases, police said.

In those Nassau cases, Williams was sought for skipping out on a second-degree assault rap for allegedly slugging a 66-year-old man in Freeport in June 2021 and on charges accusing him of stealing nearly $1,200 in merchandise from a Westbury Walgreens in June 2020.

Williams was allegedly a no-show in court on those cases April 25, and a warrant was issued for his arrest May 11, according to an indictment according to the nypost.

He was held on $125,000 in connection to the bail-jumping cases — a move that kept him locked up while NYPD detectives continued to investigate Johnson’s murder, law enforcement sources noted.

Detectives picked up Williams from Nassau County, LI, and brought him to Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct, where he was charged Monday.

Last month, cops also released photos of the five women and one man who they said ‘are being sought as witnesses in connection’ to the grisly Brooklyn murder. The surveillance photos were ‘obtained from the incident location,’ cops said.

Police said Monday that they talked to the people being sought for interviews about the case and that no one else was being charged in the murder.

Williams faces up to life in prison if convicted.