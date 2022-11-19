Dalaya Hooper North Carolina 11 year old black girl bullied at school by racists as her mom, Dawnetta demands consequences and that the school addresses the bullying.

Social media has rallied on behalf of an eleven year old girl after telling of the bullying she has been forced to endure on account of her skin color at a North Carolina school.

Dalaya Hooper along with her mom, Dawnetta, shared texts on social media decrying the discrimination that the 11 year old was subjected to attending Riverwood Middle School in Clayton.

Read one recent text, ‘Everyone keeps making fun of my skin color or the way I look.’

Dalaya added that the other kids were saying she was ‘from Africa’ and perhaps most cruelly, ‘they say that I stayed in the oven for to[o] long and I’m basically the color of burnt.’

She ultimately texted her mother again asking if she could ‘please switch schools,’ as the taunts and jeers have been consistently happening since the start of the school year.

‘Why should my child have to change when she’s the victim?’

Dawnetta shared the hateful words her daughter faced, with her post at time of publishing shared over 10,000 times, with thousands offering Dalaya support.

Worse, she claims the Johnston County Public School system has not remedied the problem, other than to suggest that Dalaya be allowed to leave class early or register for different classes.

‘Why should my child have to change when she’s the victim?’ Dawnetta Hooper told WRAL.

Posted the mom on Facebook in part:

‘One thing that won’t happen is my child growing up hating any part of her. She is a beautiful, smart, and vibrant little girl. I won’t allow anyone to dim her light.’

Adding: ‘My child WILL not grow up hating the skin she is in. I feel her pain because I grew up with people teasing me about my complexion. Some are my friends on Facebook right now. You know who you are. I heard Darky, Blacky, ect. Thank God I survived it back then. Words hurt!

Black is beautiful! It is the melanin in our skin that others strive to obtain, but can’t. Does my blackness upset you? Does it offend you? That’s a YOU problem. But my 11 year old doesn’t understand the value she possesses yet. She doesn’t realize that she is what many desire to be.

Pray that this gets handled today, because if it doesn’t. It will be handled tomorrow.

Dawnetta noted that her daughter chose to go to school the very next day, saying: ‘She felt as if the kids were going to blame her for the bullies getting in trouble and she did not want to go.’

Dalaya Hooper is brilliant, gorgeous, strong, and a leader-by reporting this egregious assault she’s counting on authority to wake up from slumber & do their part-no school should condone spaces where bullying becomes the norm. get it together Johnston Co.https://t.co/qqoNTRI3vi — ck (@ck04461334) November 19, 2022

What actions will school take?

The mom of three (see immediate image above) added it was important to share Dalaya’s story to come to her daughter’s defense along with standing up for other bullied children who are too afraid to step forward.

Responded Johnston County Public Schools in a statement to WRAL: ‘[We are] aware of the social media post and actively looking into the situation. While the district is not authorized to share confidential student information, allegations like these are taken seriously and handled according to Board policy.’

Local leaders in the town of Pittsboro heard about Dalaya Hooper’s story and have responded by asking her to light the town’s holiday tree. They will take part in the ceremony Sunday afternoon.

Mother Dawnetta would read the messages on social media to her daughter, including one that said: ‘She’s gorgeous. She’s beautiful and a powerful young lady. Don’t let them break you. Because Mommy’s got your back. Always.’

Dalaya’s family met with school administrators Friday and asked for consequences for the bullies’ behavior. It remained unclear what censoring the infringing students would receive.