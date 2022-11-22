Christopher Francisquini murders 11 month old daughter on the run

Christopher Francisquini Connecticut dad on parole murders 11 month old daughter, Camilla at Naugtuck family home. Father remains on the run 4 days later.

A Connecticut man with a history of ‘violent acts’ remains on the run after allegedly killing his 11-month-old baby daughter on Friday.

Christopher Francisquini, 31, is believed to have stabbed, choked, and dismembered the infant at the family home in Naugatuck, Friday morning. The baby died from neck compressions and stab wounds and the manner was listed as a homicide, WVIT reported.

According to the New Haven Register, police believe Camilla Francisquini had already been murdered when Francisquini and the baby’s mother argued, with the man destroying his cellphone and court-ordered GPS monitoring device.

Police say the woman at the time was unaware that her baby daughter had been killed earlier that morning.

The baby’s mother returned to their shared home after the argument, which occurred in Waterbury. It is unclear whether she discovered her daughter’s body and called 911. The nature of the argument involving Francisquini was not disclosed.

Violent criminal history

Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McCallister during a Monday press conference said based on the infant’s body, ‘We can clearly rule out this was an accident, this was an intentional act.’

McAllister said the child was found dismembered when officers arrived around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

McCallister also said Francisquini may be in the New Haven area and that they possibly found the 2006 Chevrolet Impala he was driving on Interstate 91 at Exit 8.

At the time of Friday’s slaying, Francisquini was on parole for a 2012 ‘first degree assault’ for which he served 10 years. Following his release from prison last year, he was arrested in November 2021 for a carjacking at a West Haven hospital.

A day after his carjacking arrest, he allegedly attacked corrections officers while trying to escape from custody.

The New Haven Register reported that Francisquini was free on bonds totaling $375,000 and under GPS monitoring when he killed his infant daughter. He was released from custody in July, according to CT Insider.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Francisquini’s capture.

Asked as to the motive of the crime, McCallister responded, ‘that’s a question we’re all struggling with’. Adding, ‘Who would do this, especially to their own child?’

Anyone with information regarding Francisquini’s whereabouts is asked to call Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or their confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.