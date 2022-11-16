Casey Anthony Peacock docuseries interview blames her father for daughter Caylee’s death, says she was victim of sex abuse. Social media responds.

Is she telling the truth? A Florida woman who was found not guilty over the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, despite seemingly overwhelming evidence, has blamed her father for the child’s death in a new documentary.

In her first on-camera interviews 11 years after she was cleared of murdering her daughter, Casey Anthony, now 36, who came to be much maligned and tagged a ‘baby killer’ in the court of public opinion, insists, that she ‘still [doesn’t] know what happened to Caylee.’

In a never before revealed confession, the mother insists she was the victim of ongoing sexual abuse at the hands of her ex cop father, George Anthony, who she claims denied any involvement in Caylee’s death in a bid to cover up an ongoing pattern of predatory behavior.

‘It all comes back to my dad,’ Casey Anthony stated in an upcoming Peacock docuseries, ‘Where the Truth lies.’

Anthony accuses her dad — who became the prosecution’s key witness against her — of having repeatedly raped her growing up.

Casey Anthony is a pathological liar. She will never come clean about what she did to Caylee, so you are merely providing her a platform for attention and an opportunity to repeat her lies. Caylee deserved to go to school, to grow up, to fall in love, to have a family…to live. pic.twitter.com/TectAvcHD1 — Bunny (@BunnyNC) November 8, 2022

Claims sexual abuse at hands of father

‘He’d put a pillow over my face and smother me to knock me out … I’m sure there were times where I was incapacitated as a child where my body was limp and lifeless,’ Anthony claims in the Peacock docuseries, slated to be released on November 29.

Anthony tells of fearing that her ‘pedophile’ father had abused Caylee, too.

‘I know what he did to me — and that was my fear. I had one job — to keep her safe,’ Anthony claims.

‘I failed her again and again and again, because I still protected the person who hurt me,’ she said of her dad.

‘I did protect my abuser — and protected her abuser. And that crushes me.’

Her dad was never allowed to be alone with her daughter, she said. But the last time she saw Caylee alive was resting next to her in bed on June 16, 2008, when ‘it’s possible the door was unlocked’ to her room.

‘I know my dad was at home … I was awoken by him shaking me and asking me where Caylee was,’ she said, insisting it ‘didn’t make sense’ because her daughter ‘would never’ leave without telling her.

Casey Anthony claims her FATHER murdered her daughter Caylee then blamed it on her to ‘cover up sexual abuse’ https://t.co/IL0z50rcjN pic.twitter.com/g6dGdce1FN — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 15, 2022

‘There are too many scenarios of what could have happened’

After a frenzied search, she went outside and saw her dad ‘standing there with her.’ Anthony reveals.

‘She was soaking wet. I can see him standing there in his hands, telling me that it’s my fault, that I did that — that I caused that,’ she said.

‘But he didn’t rush to call 911 and he wasn’t trying to resuscitate her. And I just collapsed with her in my arms,’ she said, recalling that she was ‘heavy’ and ‘cold’.

‘As I’m sitting there with her on my lap, just hysterical — just staring at her not knowing what to do — he takes her from me and he immediately softens his tone and tells me, ‘It’s gonna be OK.’ That she was going to be OK.

‘That’s what he said to me, and I wanted to believe him — because I wanted her to be OK,’ Anthony sobbed.

She still doesn’t know why her daughter was wet, but said the ladder to the pool was not there at the time. ‘There are too many scenarios of what could have happened — but her drowning in the pool is not one. It’s not possible,’ she said according to the nypost who viewed the series.

Casey Anthony dead ass got away with murdering her kid and still ended up with a TV deal lmfao boy I tell you white women in this country start the football game up 21-0 — Hank (@DeionHD) November 8, 2022

genuinely disgusted with @peacock giving casey anthony a platform and a docuseries. so many important and unsolved cases in the world. and you’re giving a woman who’s at BEST a sociopath and at worst a free child murderer a platform for ratings and because she’s hot. i just- — grace (@gracieturnn) November 8, 2022

Pathological liar?

Her dad then took Caylee, she said, crying as she claimed: ‘But I don’t know where she went. I don’t know what he did.’

‘I can tell you about how numb I felt and how broken I felt and confused — but also hopeful because I believed that she was still OK,’ she insisted, saying that she has to ‘live with’ the fact that she ‘failed my child.’

Anthony claimed she was too ‘numb’ to confront what may have happened — while maintaining that she genuinely believed Caylee was alive right up until her skeletal remains were found in trash bags, with duct tape wrapped around her head in a woodland near the family home six months later.

‘Yes, I was naive. Yes, I was dumb … I thought there was still a chance,’ she said.

Casey’s version of events in the documentary differs from what she told police after her mother, Cindy Anthony, called 911 to report Caylee missing on July 15 — a month after she had last been seen alive.

According to transcripts of two 911 calls, Cindy claimed her 3-year-old granddaughter had been missing for an month and Casey had said she had been looking for her by herself, but she had ‘found my daughter’s car today and it smells like there’s been a dead body in the damn car.’

Casey then takes the phone and tells the operator Caylee had been taken by a nanny named Zenida Fernandez Gonzalez.

Casey was arrested the next day on charges of child neglect, giving false statements and obstruction. At the opening of her 2011 trial for murder, Casey’s lawyer admitted the babysitter never existed and then claimed Caylee had drowned in the family pool.

Casey also blamed her dad for her instinct to lie about what had happened to Caylee, calling him ‘a man incapable of ever telling the truth’ whose behavior she ‘completely replicated’ when her daughter was missing.

#CaseyAnthony a narcissistic lunatic that murdered her daughter. She waited THIRTY DAYS before calling 911, the night she went missing Casey was at the bars. Casey never called 911 until Her mother forced her to call. The 911 calls are still up on YouTube. Go listen. #Documentary — Scarlett James (@ScarlettJamesCC) November 8, 2022

‘So I am a convicted liar. It’s the truth.’

Anthony had grown up lying ‘more than I ever told the truth because the truth was too painful and it was too unreal to ever describe to someone,’ she said of her alleged abuse.

That included lying to the cops when her daughter was missing, she readily admitted of the sole charges she was convicted of, leading to three years in prison.

‘It was the right guilty verdict — I did lie to law enforcement,’ she said.

‘So I am a convicted liar. It’s the truth.’

Casey Anthony said she waited so long to tell her story because she ‘spent the last 10 years making sure that I knew who I was — that I had started to cope with this loss, and that I had something to say to make my daughter proud, but also to honor her properly.’

‘It’s hard because 1,000 questions go through my head. … I still don’t know what happened to Caylee,’ Anthony says.

Even if she found the exact truth of what happened, Anthony said it would never bring her ‘full closure.’

‘I didn’t get the ending I wanted because I didn’t get my kid back,’ she said of ‘the sh—iest bad dream’ of having ‘the shortest life’ with her ‘sweet little kid.’

‘That’s the only ending I wanted. And that’s the one thing I will never get out of all of this.’

George Anthony did not respond to questions from the filmmakers, the show said. He has repeatedly vehemently denied abusing his daughter or being responsible for his granddaughter’s death.

“Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies” streams on Peacock from Nov. 29.