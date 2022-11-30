Amik Shamoyan spurned Russian suitor kidnaps, Bella Ravoyan, 18 year old woman, with incident caught on video.

Video has emerged showing the moment a Russian man kidnapping an 18-year-old woman after she refused to marry him.

Three men are seen carting off Bella Ravoyan from an apartment building in the city of Tambov and placing her inside a car that took her to the Nizhny Novgorod region, RIA Novosti reported.

Notice of the abduction came after Ravoyan managing to escape her captors some days later and report the incident to police

Her abductors have been identified by police as her rejected suitor, 20-year-old Amik Shamoyan, his father, Oganes, 48, and brother Alo, 24.

‘Amik was in love with this girl and they kidnapped her,’ an acquaintance reportedly told Russian media. ‘Bella’s father filed a complaint with the police, and she was returned back. Amik turned himself in to the police,’ the person added.

Spurned suitor related to kidnapped bride to be

The spurned man confessed to the kidnapping, attributed to the medieval custom of ‘bride stealing,’ still prevalent in parts of Russia.

Another video allegedly shows Bella’s furious dad laying waste to a cafe owned by the family of the alleged kidnappers as he brandishes a gun.

Some reports also suggested that Bella and Amik are related. An acquaintance of the kidnapped girl said that the kidnapper is her uncle Russia’s Gazeta reported.

The newspaper cited relatives saying that the woman’s family rejected Amik’s offer to marry their daughter on account of the suitor not being wealthy, and her parents wanting to give their daughter to a rich man.

Oganes and Alo remain at large. All three men face up to 12 years behind bars if convicted.

The Russian Investigative Committee said the two other suspects have been placed on the federal wanted list.