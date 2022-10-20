Raelyn Davis, Everett, Washington state woman killed in road rage shooting as her family demand justice as suspect gunman remains on the loose.

‘A ray of sunshine…’ A Washington state woman en route to celebrate her father’s birthday was killed in a road rage shooting incident over the weekend.

Raelyn Davis, 24, of Everett was riding as a passenger in a 2014 Kia Sorrento along US-2 near Skykomish, Wash, on October 15, when an unidentified suspect opened gunfire on the vehicle from a Subaru SUV circa 7.50pm, Saturday. The shooter’s vehicle then fled the scene.

Authorities say that Davis was hit by at least one bullet. She died at the scene.

The interaction allegedly began as a road rage incident between the Kia and the Subaru, described as dark-colored with a roof-mounted cargo basket.

‘This one started out with high beams being flashed,’ Washington State Trooper Kelsey Harding told Fox 13. ‘I’m not sure what the suspect vehicle was upset about, but the victim vehicle was just driving home from being at Oktoberfest.’

‘Ray of sunshine…’

At the time, Davis was riding in the Kia with another family: a husband, wife and their children. After spending the day at an Oktoberfest, Davis was planning to celebrate her father’s birthday that night in Leavenworth, when tragedy struck.

The shooting has left Davis’ friends and family in shock, with family calling Raelyn Davis a ‘ray of sunshine.’

‘There’s not one time you can think of she wasn’t smiling, laughing, making someone laugh,’ her aunt, Carlin Taylor told KING5.

‘Every room she went into, she lit it up,’ added her mother, Stephanie Smith, from her Redmond home according to the outlet. Raelyn’s father is now demanding that the shooter step up and turn themselves in, ‘and do what is right for me and what is right for Raelyn,’ as he now seeks justice in the case.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral expenses for Davis.

‘I will never understand why someone like Raelyn Davis — who was kind, caring, loving and always smiling like a ray of sunshine — could tragically have her life end this way,’ her sister, Carlin Taylor, wrote on the GoFundMe. ‘A fun trip to Leavenworth with her and some friends turned into a true tragedy.’

No arrests

The Washington State Patrol is asking anyone who was driving on Highway 2 in either direction from Monroe to Leavenworth, between 6:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. to check dash cam video.

‘There’s gotta be somebody who has seen something. There’s gotta be somebody out there that knows,’ Carlin Taylor told KING5.

‘That person took away my sister. They should be held accountable,’ said sister Taryn according to the outlet. ‘They took my best friend away.’

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call or email Detective Sergeant Michael Marken at the Washington Highway Patrol at 360-654-1140.