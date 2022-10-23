Nestor Hernandez lone gunman shoots dead two hospital workers at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. No known motive as Hispanic gunman was on parole at time of shooting.

Two hospital employees were killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning.

Dallas police say the shooting happened inside the hospital on 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue around 11 a.m. on Saturday, as the workers, identified as nurses were actively tending to patients.

Upon the suspect having shot and killed the medical workers, the assailant, since identified as 30 year old man, Nestor Hernandez was confronted by a Methodist Health System police officer, who then shot and injured Hernandez.

He was then detained, stabilized and transported to another hospital for treatment.

The CEO of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas said the suspect shot two maternity ward nurses. An officer in the area saw the suspect with a gun and fired a single shot, hitting Hernandez.

No known motive

Methodist Health System Police arrested Hernandez, booking and charging the man with capital murder.

Dallas Police say Hernandez is currently on parole for aggravated robbery and had an active ankle monitor at the time of the shooting according to Dallas police.

Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia called the shooting ‘an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system.’

Denise Jones told media of having arrived at the hospital to visit her parents on Saturday morning when she got a call from her dad.

‘He said ‘there’s a shooter in the building.’ He said, ‘get back in your car and get as far away from the hospital as you can,’‘ Jones told FOX4News.

Jones said her father locked himself in his wife’s hospital room and put a chair up against the door, until the suspect was detained.

Methodist Health System released the following statement:

‘The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members. Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time.’

To date it remained unclear if the victims were specifically targeted or randomly shot.

No known motive towards the shooting was immediately known.