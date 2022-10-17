Lola missing Paris girl 12 found dead in suitcase with numbers 0 and 1 placed on body as female victim’s body found a few streets close to her family home. 4 Algerians suspects remain in custody.

A missing 12 year old Paris girl whose abrupt disappearance on Friday captivated the world was over the weekend found dead, her body stuffed in a suitcase, French media reported.

Local media reported the twelve year old child, whose parents identified her only by her first name, Lola, stuffed in a suitcase in Paris’s 19th arrondissement with her throat slashed along with a bizarre clue — the numbers 1 and 0 placed on her corpse, citing French authorities.

The girls hands and feet were bound with tape, with the female victim appearing to have died from asphyxiation, according to France’s LeParisien.

At least four people have since been taken into custody for questioning in the case, but no arrests have been announced. The four now faced potential indictment.

French media identified the suspects as: Dahbia B. , Amine K. , Friha B. and Rachid N. – with all four born in Algeria, and were scheduled on Monday to face an examining magistrate for an indictment. Dahbia B., a 24-year-old homeless woman whose mental health raises questions, could be behind the atrocities committed on the schoolgirl, LeParisien reported.

Une femme au cœur de l’enquête de la mort de Lola, l’adolescente retrouvée dans une malle à Paris pic.twitter.com/BV7wxr8Kgf — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 16, 2022

Who are the suspects?

The girl’s parents notified police when their daughter didn’t come home after school in the French capital Friday, circa 3.30pm.

The girl’s father, who is a caretaker in their building, told police he saw his daughter with a woman in her 20s on video footage from the building — with the woman later emerging on the footage carrying a suitcase. Cops later found evidence of a kidnapping in the basement of the building.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, police received a call reporting a suspicious suitcase on Rue d’Hautpoul, several streets away from the family’s home. The suitcase contained the body of the girl, who is believed to have died from asphyxiation.

4 personnes en garde à vue après la découverte du corps de Lola, l’adolescente retrouvée morte dans une malle à Paris pic.twitter.com/5wRYqFM8b3 — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 16, 2022

Why was 12 year old girl targeted?

Police said the numbers 1 and 0 had been placed on the murdered child’s body with ‘a device.’ The lettering led to some questioning whether the child, a ‘white’ girl had been murdered at the hands of a serial killer and whether she had been targeted by a migrant.