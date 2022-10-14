James Cody Sweetman, San Antonio, Texas man shoots ex’s mom, ties teen brother up in shed when asked to move out of home after recent break up.

A Texas man has been accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s mother and tying up her teen brother in a shed after the mother asked him to move out of her home after her daughter breaking up with the man.

James Cody Sweetman, 29, upon his arrest on Wednesday was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restrain following the incident which took place at the Fuente Alley residence on October 4, KSAT reported.

An affidavit filed with the arrest warrant says that Sweetman’s ex-girlfriend had broken up with him and was hiding from him. He had been staying at the family home in San Antonio, only for the ex’s 43-year-old mother, Anna Delacruz to demand that Sweetman move out.

On October 4, he was reportedly moving his things with the assistance of the ex-girlfriend’s 17-year-old brother when he duct taped the boy’s hands together and locked him in a backyard shed. Then he went into the home with a rifle and shot the mother in the abdomen and hand, cops said.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

‘He ruined so much,’

Sweetman fled the scene and was not located until this week.

Speaking to KENS5, prior to the ex boyfriend’s arrest, Anna Delacruz said that the episode had left her traumatized.

‘He ruined so much,’ Delacruz told the media outlet. ‘My sense of security. He needs to be caught. He needs to be caught. He needs to pay.’

It remained unclear when the boyfriend came to live with the family soon after dating the victim’s daughter.

Cody Sweetman remains held on $100,000 bond.