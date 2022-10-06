Fatiha Marzan Orlando Florida woman fatally stabs sister Sayma flirting with boyfriend. Suspect had been in five year long distance relationship.

A Florida woman has been accused of fatally stabbing her sister for reportedly flirting with her boyfriend at an Orlando residence.

Fatiha Marzan, 31, upon her arrest was charged with the death of her 20-year-old sister, Sayma, who was reportedly flirting with the suspect’s boyfriend while they played the online game, ‘Valorant.’

The incident happened on September 26 at a home off of Southern Charm Drive in Orange County, where the suspect and victim shared a bedroom. When police arrived at the residence, they found Sayma dead with several knife wounds to the heart, FOX35 reported.

An arrest affidavit stated that Marzan and her boyfriend had been together five years when she discovered the long distance beau had been flirting with her sister, even telling Sayma that he loved her. Marzan ultimately admitted to stabbing the victim, police said.

‘Sayma was flirting and made advances towards Fatiha’s boyfriend,’ investigators wrote. ‘Fatiha and Sayma shared a bedroom in their residence and would be able to see what each other was doing easily because of the size of the bedroom. Sayma would talk to Fatiha’s boyfriend on multiple occasions and was not respectful of the relationship Fatiha had with him.’

Bought murder weapon two weeks prior after deciding she would murder her sister

According to the complaint, Fatiha said Sayma ‘had been trying to steal her boyfriend for the past year,’ adding that Sayma ‘never respected her feelings.’

Fatiha said she confronted both her sister and her boyfriend about their alleged relationship on ‘multiple occasions,’ but to no avail.

Marzan allegedly purchased a dagger-style knife from Amazon two weeks prior to the stabbing – which she hid in a closet – and planned when she would murder her sister, law enforcement said.

Stated the affidavit: ‘Fatiha knew she had to wait until her family was asleep to stab Sayma because she did not want anyone to hear the incident. Fatiha consciously decided to kill her sister, Sayma, and the decision was present in her mind at the time of the killing.’

Numerous witnesses told police that the defendant didn’t feel her sister’s relationship with the boyfriend was appropriate according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Jail records show Fatiha Marzan was booked into the Orange County Corrections Department on Sept. 27 and is charged with first-degree murder with a weapon. She remains held without bond.

Marzan remains held without bail at the Orange County jail where she faces one count of first-degree murder.