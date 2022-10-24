St Louis 20yr old white gunman threatened to kill everyone at black...

Central VPA HS shooting in St Louis leaves 3 dead, including woman and teen girl and 20 year old white male gunman who threatened to kill all students at majority black school.

A woman and a teen girl were shot dead inside a St. Louis high school, authorities said. A male adult gunman was also killed in the shooting, with seven others taken to hospitals with injuries, police said.

At a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the injuries ranged from gunshot wounds to shrapnel wounds. Sack said the gunman was about 20 years old and hasn’t been positively identified.

St. Louis Public Schools said on Twitter that the shooter was ‘quickly stopped’ by police.

The shooting took place just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, with fearful students barricading doors and huddling in classroom corners, while others jumped from windows and fleeing the building, seeking safety.

Told one student upon realizing that the ensuing fracas was not a school drill but a real life school shooting as he and other students began jumping out school windows, ‘I need to stay alive.’

‘I made it out cause his gun jammed…’

Sack said security officials initially became alarmed when the shooter tried to get into the locked school building. He declined to say how the man got inside, armed with what he described as a long gun.

Officers ‘ran to that gunfire, located that shooter and engaged that shooter in an exchange of gunfire,’ killing him, Sack said. The police chief declined to name the victims and did not say if the woman who was killed was a teacher.

Told 16 year old student, Taniya Gholston, who was in a room when the shooter entered.

‘All I heard was two shots and he came in there with a gun,’ Gholston told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. ‘And I was trying to run and I couldn’t run. Me and him made eye contact but I made it out because his gun got jammed. But we saw blood on the floor.’

What motivated gunman?

In the aftermath of the shooting, one of the students said the gunman was a white man with several students saying he told them all they were going to die today.

As the gunman was taken out, officials urged to pick up their children at Gateway STEM High School.

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a magnet school specializing in visual art, musical art and performing art. The district website says the school’s ‘educational program is designed to cre­ate a nurturing environment where students receive a quality academic and artistic education that prepares them to compete successfully at the post-secondary level or perform competently in the world of work.’

Central VPA is a majority Black school, almost 90 percent of the students are not white.

Authorities to date had yet to say what motivated the gunman.