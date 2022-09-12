Nicole Linton deliberately sped up to 130mph moments before Windsor Hill crash as court documents rebuff nurse’s lawyers’ claims she lost consciousness.

‘Conscious and deliberate…’ Court documents released over the weekend show a traveling nurse from Texas who crashed and killed six, including an unborn baby at a Los Angeles intersection was driving 130mph, more than 40 miles faster than previously thought.

Nicole L. Linton, 37, was initially thought to be driving her Mercedes at 90 mph, but court papers obtained by the LaTimes on Sunday said she floored the pedal for at least five seconds before deliberately speeding into La Brea and Slauson avenues on Aug. 4.

‘Further analysis reveals that her speed at impact was in fact 130 mph and that she floored the gas pedal for at least the 5 seconds leading into the crash, going from 122 mph to 130 mph,’ stated the filing, which was released on Friday.

Prosecutors laid waste to the claims that she lost consciousness by citing surveillance video and data from her Mercedes. The documents said Linton had ‘complete control over steering, maintaining the tilt of the steering wheel to keep her car traveling directly toward the crowded intersection.’

‘This NASCAR-worthy performance flies in the face of the notion that she was unconscious or incapacitated,’ the filing said.

‘conscious and deliberate in her driving…’

Linton was booked with six counts of murder and faces five counts of vehicular manslaughter. If convicted, the nurse faces a potential life sentence.

Asherey Ryan, who was pregnant, died in the crash, as did her 11-month-old son Allonzo, and her boyfriend Reynold Lester. The family was heading to a prenatal checkup at the time of the collision.

Linton’s attorneys last month filed medical forms that detailed her struggle with bipolar disorder and included a determination by doctors that the nurse had an ‘apparent lapse of consciousness’ at the time of the crash.

In Friday’s filing, which opposed Linton’s bid for pretrial release or to have bail granted, prosecutors disputed defense attorneys’ assertions about Linton’s driving and medical histories.

Los Angeles district office maintains rather than exhibiting a loss of consciousness on the day of the crash, that Linton ‘was conscious and deliberate in her driving.’

To date, no documentation of a medical diagnosis has been filed with the court, according to prosecutors. Records reference prior diagnoses of bipolar disorder but don’t include any instances in which Linton suffered a loss of consciousness by seizure, epilepsy, syncope or other conditions, according to the filing.

Prosecutors said they obtained records detailing three prior speeding violations and two crashes caused by Linton ‘exhibiting an ongoing disregard for the safety of others on the road.’

Linton has been held in jail since the crash, with prosecutors alleging she is a flight risk and a danger to the community.