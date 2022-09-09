Hiker who went to find water for girlfriend found dead: she survived

Tim Sgrignoli missing Ventura, California man found dead after disappearing while looking for water for dehydrated girlfriend as couple hiked along Gariota Hot Springs trail amid searing temperatures. Woman survived.

A hiker who went missing over the weekend while searching for water for his dehydrated girlfriend in California‘s Gaviota state park was found dead by authorities.

The body of Tim Sgrignoli, 29, was found Thursday morning following a four-day search and rescue operation for the man after seemingly disappearing off a trail near Santa Barbara on Sunday.

Sgrignoli, a Ventura resident and software engineer, had been hiking the Gariota Hot Springs trail in the Ynez mountains with his girlfriend when she began to suffer mild heat exhaustion, as a result of record hot temperatures.

The hiker’s girlfriend, whose identity has not been released, was rescued by authorities on Sunday afternoon, KTLA reported.

Sgrignoli who had set off to find water for the dehydrated woman never returned.

On Monday, fire officials said 60 personnel, multiple search dogs, drones and helicopters had been deployed to search for Sgrignoli.

It wasn’t Thursday morning, circa 9.20am the missing man’s body was found between Trespass Trail and Highway 101.

Sgrignoli’s cause of death has not yet been established, with authorities saying no foul play is suspected. It is thought Sgrignoli likely died of heat exhaustion, dehydration and exposure.

The hiker’s death comes amid as a blistering heat wave continues to bake the western United States, particularly California, Nevada and Arizona.

Temperatures in Sacramento tipped 116F on Tuesday – the hottest day ever registered in the California state capital. A heat wave, which started just before Labor Day weekend, has broken at least a dozen temperature records in California.

Santa Barbara Country Fire Department officers said they received a call around 2pm on Sunday afternoon about a couple who were in need of aid on the Gaviota Hot Springs Trail.

Spokesperson Scott Safechuck said Sgrignoli remained with his ailing partner until authorities confirmed a rescue helicopter had been dispatched, at which point he decided to go looking for water.

‘Still hopeful’ to find him….’

‘This morning one of the mutual Search and Rescue teams from San Mateo County made the discovery of Mr. Sgrignoli, unfortunately deceased,’ Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Commander Erik Raney told News Channel 3-12.

‘The heat, as far as complications to this search, was the number one issue. The first several days, as you know we had record breaking temperatures.’

By Wednesday morning, Sgrignoli’s family and friends were expressing grave concern on social media at his disappearance and a large group of civilian volunteers hit the trails in a desperate attempt to find the missing hiker.

His older sister, Kym Sgrignoli, wrote on Facebook Wednesday, one day before he was located, that ‘a huge group of family and friends’ were headed to Gaviota Peak and Trespas trails to search, adding that they were ‘still hopeful’ to find him.’

Search and rescue operatives found the body at around 9am on Thursday, just 20ft away from Highway 101 north of the Gaviota tunnel close to the Hot Springs trail.

Sgrignoli’s cause of death is still under investigation.