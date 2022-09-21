Michael Williams, Deland, Florida man shoots & kills ex wife, Marsha Ebanks-Williams, her son over electricity bill after they broke into lock-box.

A Florida man is alleged to have fatally shot his ex-wife and her son following an argument about electricity usage over the weekend, cops said.

Michael D. Williams, 47, became enraged after finding out that Marsha Ebanks-Williams, 48, and her son, Robert Adams, 28, had clipped a lock he had installed on the electrical box to prevent them from racking up a high electricity bill, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams told cops he shut off power to the house and locked the electrical panel and left on Sunday. Upon his return to the home, he found Ebanks-Williams and Adams had cut the lock, restored power, and placed a new lock on the panel.

‘Michael was upset that he felt that they were leaving the lights on in the house, and he went and put a lock on the box outside the house, which Marsha and her son cut,’ Chief Deputy Brian Henderson said Monday at a press conference.

‘So he became upset, and that started this argument which ultimately resulted in these two people getting shot and killed.’

Michael Williams, accused of murdering ex-wife & her son yesterday in a fight over their house’s electricity, has 1st Appearance in Volusia jail. Charged with 2 counts of 1st Degree Premeditated murder & being held on no bond. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/OYGjeU7oyY — Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) September 19, 2022

Arrested man claimed acting in self defense

Adams’ children, ages 5 and 6, were in the house at the time of the shooting, Sunday evening.

‘You got a 5- and 6-year-old that likely witnessed their father getting murdered,’ Henderson added. ‘This was a senseless murder that did not have to occur.’

The exes lived together in the house in Deland, Florida — about 40 miles north of Orlando — after divorcing. They planned to sell the property and split the proceeds, clickorlando reported.

Williams called 911 after the shooting and told investigators that he used the gun to defend himself after his ex-wife and stepson violently attacked and punched him in the face.

History of repeat behavior

‘I’ll let the picture speak for itself,’ said Henderson, holding up a booking photo that showed Williams’ unmarred face. ‘I don’t see anything on this guy.’

The only weapon found on the property was Williams’ gun. Williams and his ex-wife were married for 10 years and had no children together, officials said.

In the last year, police responded to five domestic disputes at their home, but there were no allegations of violence.

Williams’ criminal record includes allegations of child abuse, domestic violence and battery on a law enforcement officer, authorities said.