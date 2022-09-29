McGregor Texas shooting: Man kills 5 including wife & two step kids along with two teenagers during domestic incident at family home. Gunman shot by police and taken to hospital.

A man is in police custody after allegedly killing five people, including his wife and his two step-children, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred in McGregor, Texas, a city located just outside of Waco.

Two other victims were also found nearby, according to reports. One woman’s body was located in the street near the home where three of the victims were found, including the woman’s two children while another was found dead inside another home.

Law enforcement told KWTX, that they were called to the scene of the 900 block of Monroe Street around 8 a.m.

The five victims were not named or identified in any way, as law enforcement is still in the process of notifying family members. It is thought the other two fatalities were teens.

Gunman shot by police and taken to hospital.

‘This is saddening information to actually have to put out, and stand up and give you today and thoughts and prayers and hopes for successful healing for the McGregor community,’ Sgt. Ryan Howard with DPS said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

‘We have learned an update in the case, and currently working this case we have five people that are confirmed deceased from the incident that transpired this morning.’

The gunman was reportedly shot by police and taken to the hospital, where he is in police custody, but officials did not share what the status of his injuries are.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to Fox 44 that they have been brought in to investigate the officer-involved shooting, as well as multiple deaths.

Texas Rangers are also involved in the investigations at this time.

A ‘heavy police presence’ remains at the scene in a residential neighborhood, as officers and law enforcement investigate.

No known motive behind the carnage was immediately known.

Domestic disturbance

McGregor Independent School District officials announced to local news outlets that they were canceling all Thursday night activities for students and that events for Friday

The district was briefly shut down following reports of the disturbance in the city.

Schools were place in ‘secure setting’ from just after 8 a.m. Thursday until noon the Star Telegram reported.

‘There was a domestic disturbance that resulted in a shooting in McGregor this morning. As a result of that shooting, MISD ‘locked down’ for about 15 minutes. Once we received an all clear from MPD, the lockdown was lifted,’ the McGregor ISD superintendent said in a statement.

‘This is a very fluid situation. Details are coming in rapidly and the gravity of the situation, and the required response, will change many times before the day is out. We will update you throughout the day as appropriate,’ the superintendent said.

‘Rest assured, that the mental and physical well-being of every student and staff member is our top priority. We will be here today, and in the days to come, to meet the needs our your children.’

McGregor, with approximately 5,500 residents, is about halfway between Austin and Dallas.