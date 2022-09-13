Joseph Oberlies Mt. Pleasant South Carolina man breaks into ex girlfriend home, dumps dead child’s ashes in trash hours after breaking into another woman’s home.

Have you tried psychological, emotional warfare with your ex yet?

A South Carolina man is accused of having broken into an ex-girlfriend’s home, dumped her dead child’s ashes in the trash along with damaging her property. The episode is alleged to have occurred hours after the suspect was let out on bond after breaking into another former girlfriend’s home two days earlier.

Joseph Oberlies, 33, of Mt. Pleasant (hardly…) upon his arrest last week was charged with first-degree burglary and destruction or desecration of human remains after the break-in of his ex-girlfriend’s home on September 3.

The woman, also of Mt. Pleasant who has other children, has not been identified. It’s unclear when her child died, or what the cause was.

At the time of his arrest, Oberlies was out on bond for a first-degree after he allegedly broke into a different ex-girlfriend’s home and stabbed her.

Going for the jugular …

In the latest incident, Oberlies was caught on a security camera entering the woman’s home around 3am, before leaving minutes later. The man was captured on surveillance returning around 4am, and leaving at 7.52am, according to FOX News.

While in the home, Oberlies allegedly damaged the victim’s TV with a hammer.

But there was more to come.

The former boyfriend then found the container of the victim’s dead child’s ashes, opened its lid and poured the remains into a garbage can.

The child did not belong to Oberlies, according to ABC News 4.

Mount Pleasant Police said Oberlies claimed he was not in town at the time of the break-in before being confronted with video evidence.

After watching the video, Oberlies said he was ‘black-out drunk’ and could not remember that night.

‘please don’t press charges, I’ll pay for whatever I broke.’

The victim, who dated Oberlies for several months in early 2022, was not at home on the day of the break-in.

She called police two days after the incident, saying that her home had broken into.

While speaking with police, the victim showed investigators a text message from Oberlies which read: ‘please don’t press charges, I’ll pay for whatever I broke.’

The victim said Oberlies could not have known that she or her children would not have been home at the time of the break-in.

She told police that she is fearful of what could have happened if they were, citing the first-degree assault charge.

‘I’m afraid he would have killed us if we were here,’ she told police.

‘Be On the Lookout’

Because she fears retaliation, she said she will be pursuing an emergency restraining order against Oberlies, Live 5 News reported.

Oberlies has since been released on a $60,000 bond from Al Cannon Detention Center.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department sent out a ‘Be On the Lookout’ warning, or ‘BOLO,’ to school resource officers at the schools of the victim’s children.

Police will also be increasing patrols around the schools.

The ages of her children are not known.