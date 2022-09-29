: About author bio at bottom of article.

Cat lover charged with murder after mowing over man to save kitty

Hannah Star Esser California woman runs over Luis Anthony Victor who she believed to be running over a cat, killing him instantly with her car.

A California woman enraged by what she believed was an attempted cat murder, ran over a man with her Honda Civic, killing him, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Hannah Star Esser, 20, faces murder charges after Luis Anthony Victor, 40, died as a result of his injuries following the Sept. 25 incident.

According to authorities, Esser got out of her vehicle, yelled a profanity at Victor and accused him of trying to run over the cat in Cypress, Calif.

Victor tried to speak to Esser, but she got back into her vehicle, made a three-point turn and drove towards Victor according to the latimes.

Prosecutors at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office claim Esser then intentionally accelerated directly into Victor so hard he was launched into the air.

What is the value of a man’s life over that of a cat?

Victor landed on the hood of the car and the windshield, his body flipping several more times before he landed on the pavement, according to authorities.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kimberly Edds, spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, said Esser may have inadvertently framed herself by recording her confrontation with Victor on her cell phone.

‘The circumstances leading up to the confrontation are still under investigation,’ Edds told the nypost.

Prosecutors are reviewing surveillance video from nearby residences as well as Esser’s cellphone video.

If convicted, Esser faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

‘This action showed a complete disregard for human life,’ Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

Senseless act of violence

‘The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will ensure that this random act of violence targeting a stranger will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.’

Luis died in front of the apartment building where he lived, according to family members. They are raising funds for funeral expenses and released a statement through a representative, Tony Ferguson.

‘We are devastated by the loss of Victor, a beloved father of five daughters, a treasured son, brother, friend, and cousin,’ the statement said. ‘This senseless act of violence has robbed the world of a bright light who will never be forgotten.’

Esser is scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment on Oct. 13. She remains in Orange County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

It is unlcear what happened to the cat at the center of the altercation.