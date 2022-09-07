Gabriel Michael Davies & Justin Yoon Washington state teens charged in murder of Daniel McCaw, Orton man who previously used to date teen football player’s mom.

A Washington state teenager who went missing and sparked a two day search before being found has now become the focus of a murder investigation, after the body of a 51 year old man was found, cops said.

Gabriel Michael Davies, 16, of Olympia, was reported missing last Wednesday after failing to show up to football practice, according to the Tacoma News Tribune.

Authorities found the football player’s vehicle near Millersylvania State Park. Davies himself was found late Thursday in what police termed suspicious circumstances.

Detectives reportedly found a small amount of blood and a smashed cellphone nearby Davies’ car.

Although the teen was initially returned to his family, by Friday night he was arrested and booked at Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center.

Football player teen had long standing ties to victim

Davies was arrested alongside Justin Yoon, 16. The teens are now suspects in the death of Daniel McCaw, 51.

McCaw was reportedly found shot and stabbed to death in his Orting home on Thursday. Police were dispatched to the residence after the victim failed to appear at work for four days.

Authorities believe McCaw was dead for at least 24 hours before his body was discovered. No firearms were found at the scene.

According to charging documents, both teens face were charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Appearing in court on Tuesday, the teens pled not guilty to the charges.

Sgt. Darren Moss, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department, confirmed that McCaw and Davies knew each other. According to court documents, McCaw had long-standing ties to Davies’ mother, and the three previously lived together.

Davies and Yoon were captured on surveillance footage outside McCaw’s house in the early morning of Aug. 28. The pair allegedly entered the home through the dog door according to FOX13 Seattle.

Roughed up by victim’s biker buddies

They appeared to take multiple items from the house, possibly including a handgun. Detectives said Davies later showed them where he and Yoon disposed of two guns from McCaw’s home.

But there’s more.

Court documents also include Davies’ father’s claiming that his son was approached by the victim’s ‘biker buddies’ to steal something from the residence.

The father told investigators that the ‘specific outlaw motorcycle group’ followed his son on Wednesday, pulled him out of his vehicle and smashed his face against the car before ‘roughing him up.’

The group reportedly ransacked his son’s car searching for the stolen item.

Police confirmed that McCaw was stabbed and shot several times. Autopsy results are pending.

Bail for both Davies and Yoon is set at $1 million after prosecutors arguing the teens were flight risks. A judge will determine if the teens will be charged as adults.