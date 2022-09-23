Dale R. Devilli, Millville, NJ man killed in workplace accident at food processing plant Lassonde Pappas. Body found inside of kettle cooker.

A New Jersey man was found dead Monday inside of a kettle cooker at a food processing plant in Bridgeton.

Dale R. Devilli, 63, was discovered at the Cumberland County-based plant after police received reports of a workplace accident.

A call was made around 8am to Cumberland County police to report an unresponsive person at the Lassonde Pappas plant on Parsonage Road in Upper Deerfield Township.

Upon arrival, officials found Devilli inside the kettle cooker, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an initial investigation, police determined there was nothing suspicious about the worker’s death, New Jersey 101.5 reported.

Workplace safety

There was nothing immediately indicating what caused the accident leading to his death, though the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will continue to probe the incident.

‘Early Monday morning, an accident that caused a fatal injury to one of our employees occurred at our facility,’ a Lassonde Pappas spokesperson said.

‘We are devastated by the loss of our friend and colleague and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.’

A separate investigation is ongoing with the police.

Devilli worked as a millwright at the industrial plant, with Lassonde Pappas, a Canadian company the second-largest producer of fruit and vegetable juices.

According to the company’s website, the plant produces organic, natural and ready-to-drink teas, enhanced waters and juices.

It remained unclear how long Devilli had worked at the entity and whether there’d been other fatalities or injuries at the plant. Also not known is what safety protocols were in place at the time of the worker’s death.

‘He hardly ever missed a day of work..’

An online obituary described Devilli, of Millville, as a handyman who loved the outdoors.

‘Out of his countless hobbies, he perfected bow hunting, fishing, and gardening; the latter would grow a vast variety of fruits and vegetables every summer. As an animal and nature lover, Dale enjoyed walking through the various trails around his property with his dogs and family,’ it read. ‘He was the picture-perfect husband and father who valued family above all else.’

Adding, ‘He will be remembered for his years of expertise and vigorous work ethic. He hardly ever missed a day of work and took pride in his job.’

‘Dale was considered the rock in the family. He was their protector, their leader, and their home.’

A funeral will be held for Devilli, who is survived by his wife of 28 years and their two daughters, on September 26.