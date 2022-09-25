British female tourist, 24, plunges to her death from Ibiza hotel balcony staying at Rosamar Hotel, star adults’ only hotel near San Antonio.

A young female British tourist has died after plunging from a 30ft hotel balcony on the party island of Ibiza in Spain.

The 24-year-woman was declared dead at the scene, which occurred around 9 am at the Rosamar Hotel near the party resort of San Antonio, known for its excess alcohol and drug use amongst tourist and club promoters.

Local media reported her unnamed partner having been with her at the time, with the man telling police she had fallen around 30 feet from a balcony.

No one from the hotel waa able to give further information, as a receptionist at the hotel said he was under orders not to say anything.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard confirmed an investigation was underway but said it was too early to say what could have happened.

Latest British tourist dying on Balearic party island circuit

A source confirmed the dead woman was a 24-year-old British holidaymaker the UK’s Mirror reported.

Her partner is understood to have alerted hotel receptionists as soon as the incident happened, who then called the emergency services.

Paramedics raced to the scene but could do nothing to save her life.

The hotel where the incident happened has 110 rooms which are all studios with a private kitchen.

It is thought the British woman was staying in the room on the second floor she plunged from, but there has not been any official confirmation.

Said a source: ‘It all happened very quickly. Nothing had happened previously that might have alerted hotel staff to the fact there were any problems, noise in the room or things like that.

‘The woman’s partner came rushing down to reception and that’s when police and paramedics were called.’

Rosamar Hotel is a four-star adults’ only hotel a short walk from the beach in Cala de Bou, in the west of the island and a short drive from San Antonio.

The tragedy is the latest of British tourists dying in the party region.

At the start of this month, a 35-year-old British woman died after plunging from the sixth floor of the Hotel Bellver in the Majorcan capital Palma.

Last month another British woman, a 48-year-old, died after plunging from an eighth-floor room at the four-star Hotel Melia Palma Marina which is also in the Majorcan capital.

In April, another British holidaymaker was left in a serious condition after falling 12ft from a hotel balcony also in San Antonio.

Emergency services were called out to a resort after the tourist fell shortly after 10 pm in June.

The man plunged from his first-floor balcony onto a building below and he was later stabilised by medics, according to reports.