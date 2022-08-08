Nykayla Strawder Baltimore girl, 15, fatally shot by boy, 9, playing with loaded gun. Weapon belonged to relative of boy who worked as armed security guard. Boy wont face charges.

‘I lost my daughter; I’ll never be the same.’

A 15-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by a 9-year-old boy who was playing with a loaded gun, Baltimore police said Sunday.

The girl was playing on her front porch Saturday night in West Baltimore’s Edmondson Village when she was shot in the head, cops said. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police said the boy will not be criminally charged because of his age under Maryland law. The boy dropped the gun and fled the scene after the shooting. Officers ran the serial number on the gun and learned that it was registered to a woman who is related to the boy, police said.

Police said the woman works as an armed security guard.

Update: 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder was shot on her porch Saturday night. Neighbors who live in the 600 block of Linnard Street described hearing familiar sounds of children playing around 8 p.m. when a single pop rang out. https://t.co/qcFrUMFCh5 — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) August 7, 2022

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 8 p.m. Saturday and found the girl unresponsive.

On Sunday, the girl’s mother, Nykerah Strawder, identified her as 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder. Police previously said the girl was 14.

‘I want children to be more safe. To put the guns away, get rid of these guns,’ Strawder said between tears. ‘I lost my daughter; I’ll never be the same.’

Offered the girl’s father, Dontay Jones, who was home upstairs at the time of the tragedy: ‘No nine-year-old child should have a weapon or access to one.’

Of disconcert, Strawder’s great aunt, Donyette McCray, told CBS Baltimore there was tension between the boy and Strawder’s brother prior to the shooting.

The two had been fighting before the boy decided to show up outside Strawder’s home with a gun.

‘Her brother had been in a fight with him two times before, prior to this,’ McCray said.

Victim”s family demands justice

Strawder’s family is demanding justice in the aftermath of the deadly shooting.

‘He needs to be accountable for his actions,’ McCray said. ‘I don’t have my baby. … She will never, ever be back.’

Police records show Strawder is the fifth teen to be shot and killed in Edmondson Village within the past year.

It remained unclear how the 9 year old boy had come to access the relative’s gun. It remained unclear what charges would be levied against the relative, if any.