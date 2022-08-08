Kiely Rodni missing: 16 year old girl attending end of year school party in Truckee, California feared abducted as cops desperately search for teen.

A 16 year old girl attending an end of year school campground party on Friday night is feared to have been abducted after the teen seemingly vanished after failing to return home according to California authorities.

Kiely Rodni, 16, has not been seen since around 12.30am on Saturday. She was seen driving away from an end-of-high school party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee in her Honda CRV, but has not been heard from since.

The teenager was among 100 kids attending the party. Truckee is a small, rural town near Lake Tahoe, next to the Nevada state line.

Kiely’s family run The Lost Trail Lodge, a small hotel on the property where they live. It is around 12 miles from where she was abducted.

Police in the area are now treating her disappearance as an abduction, and are asking for anyone with information to come forward. It remained unclear what proof authorities had that the teen was taken.

‼️MISSING PERSON – Community Help Needed‼️We need your help in locating missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground, in Truckee on 8/6. If you have any information contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office immediately: 530-886-5375. pic.twitter.com/URhW4CGzge — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 7, 2022

Foul play?

In an appeal on Sunday night, Kiely’s mother said: ‘Please, we just want to see our daughter home.

‘We are not looking to arrest anyone or get anyone in any trouble.’

Kiely’s phone has been out of service since she left the party, which leads police to believe she was abducted. Her car has still not been found either.

‘We are so scared. We miss her so much and love her so much.

‘If you see this, please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you.

‘If you know where she is or know anything about where she might be.. please come forward.

‘We’re not looking to arrest anybody or get anybody in trouble we just want to see our daughter home,’ her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman said in her video appeal.

The teenager was last seen wearing Dickies pants, a black tank top and has numerous piercings, including a nose ring. Kiely is 5ft 7 and weighs 118lbs.

Friends and family have launched a GoFundMe to raise reward money in the hopes that it could generate tips. They have raised nearly $6,715 as of Monday noon, EST.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 530-886-5375