Kassandra Sweeney, Northfield, New Hampshire mom & her two young sons found shot dead at home. No arrests.

New Hampshire authorities have identified the three individuals found shot dead at their home earlier this week as a 25 year old mother and her two young sons.

Kassandra Sweeney and her boys Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1 were found deceased at a Northfield residence on Wednesday according to a release from the state’s Department of Justice.

All three bodies were discovered by officers who’d been summoned to the home at approximately 11:33 a.m.

It was unclear who called 911 requesting a police response.

Officers located the mom and her sons soon after entering the home.

Did father witness shooting? Is he a person of interest?

It has been determined that all three were killed by single gunshots, and that their deaths were homicides.

‘At this point in the investigation, investigators have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the general public,’ reads the statement. ‘The investigation remains active and ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available, while protecting the integrity of the investigation.’

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Geoffrey Ward, senior assistant attorney general and chief of the Criminal Justice Bureau, was asked by press whether the father was a witness or a person of interest.

‘The father is somebody we have been in contact with, who has been very cooperative and helpful in this investigation,’ Ward said. ‘Our victim/witness advocate is working with him and his family and providing services, and he is obviously beyond devastated as a result of these crimes.’

No one has been arrested or charged at this time, Ward confirmed according to Boston.com.

A GoFundMe campaign is now accepting donations for the three funerals.

On the page, Kassandra’s cousin, Alizabeth Dawson, wrote that Kassandra was ‘one of the most genuine and beautiful people you could ever meet.’

The page notes Kassandra and the boys are survived by Sean Sweeney, her husband and the father of the boys.

No known motives for the killings was immediately known.