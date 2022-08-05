: About author bio at bottom of article.

Jason Jones Laurel, Nebraska man arrested in blazes, explosions at two different homes where a total of 4 people were found dead. No known motive.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with two deadly house fires that killed four people in a small Nebraska town early Thursday, according to reports.

Jason A. Jones, 42, was found hiding in his residence — right across the street from one of the crime scenes early Friday morning, officials said.

He was found with severe burns in his bedroom after the neighbor being taken into custody by a SWAT team and transported to a hospital in Lincoln, according to Fox News.

Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a house in rural Laurel around 3.am., according to the Nebraska State Highway Patrol.

They found the home on fire and one person dead inside.

No known motive

As they put out that blaze, first responders were alerted to another fire just three blocks away where another three residents were found dead.

The victims were identified as Janet Twiford, 86, Gene Twiford, 85, Dan Twiford, 55, and Michelle Ebeling, 53.

Colonel John Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol said the tragedy has plunged the small town of 1,000 into ‘indescribable grief.’

The investigation is in its early stages, but Bolduc says foul play is suspected.

Bolduc said evidence from both scenes pointed to Jones. They have not disclosed any specific motive for the crimes.

Social media alluded to the victims all being fatally shot. Police had yet to disclose the cause of victims’ deaths.

Officials said accelerants were used in both incidents.