Whiteland High School student, 16, in Greenwood, Indiana shot and killed at bus stop in targeted killing with attacker fleeing scene. No arrests.

Police are searching for a suspect after a 16 year old Indiana high school student was shot and killed while waiting for a school bus Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired near Winterwood and Providence drives, which is near U.S. 31 and East Worthsville Road, in Greenwood shortly before 7 a.m.

The victim whose identity was not identified, was described as a sophomore attending Whiteland Community High School.

Greenwood Assistant Chief of Police Matt Fillenwarth said the teen boy victim had recently transferred to the school district, WNDU reported.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, and the victim was shot multiple times. Fillenwarth said the victim was waiting for the school bus with several other people when the suspect wearing a black hoodie approached him. Those witnesses ran before the victim was shot, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

BREAKING: A boy, 16, was shot and killed while waiting at the school bus stop. Officers in Greenwood say this was a targeted shooting. The suspect is at large. Witnesses say the suspects sibling was also at the bus stop with the victim. I’m live on @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/mglpdOVGXf — Lakyn McGee (@lakynlynnmcgee) August 25, 2022

From school lockdown to school lockout

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said multiple agencies responding to search for a suspect.

An Indiana State Police helicopter and ATF K-9 were among the search efforts.

A spokesperson with Greenwood Community Schools said their schools were initially placed on lockdown out of precaution.

At 7:45 a.m., Greenwood High School posted on social media that the school had shifted from a lockdown to a lockout situation, with exterior doors locked and students remaining in place unless given administrative approval and escort.

In a statement, Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp. Superintendent Dr. Patrick Spray expressed condolences to the family and friends of the victim. Spray also stated that extra officers have been brought into the district’s school buildings and counselors will be on hand to help students deal with the incident.

No known motive was immediately known.