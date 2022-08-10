Teenage Head lead guitarist Gord Lewis found dead at his Hamilton, Canada apartment. Punk rocker’s son charged with murder. No known motive.

Canadian rock guitarist Gord Lewis was found dead in his Hamilton, Ontario home on Sunday after the legendary musician was allegedly murdered by his own son.

The rocker’s 41-year-old son, Jonathan Lewis, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder as police continue to investigate the case.

The co-founding member of punk rock band Teenage Head was discovered by cops over the weekend as cops described the incident as ‘isolated,’ the Hamilton Spectator reported. He was 65.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Hamilton Detective Sara Beck said police are not looking for any additional suspects.

Beck said the victim sustained ‘injuries consistent with foul play.’ Adding, ‘We are continuing to seek out witnesses and reviewing video in the area,’ she added.

Although ‘a positive identification has not been made of the deceased due to the level of decomposition,’ police said they know the identity of the deceased. The lead guitarist had been dead for two to three days.

It remained unclear the manner and cause of death nor what led to the son allegedly killing his own father.

Beck said police went to Gord’s apartment after they had been told that a number of emails had been sent to a series of media outlets with information about a dead person.

The emails were sent on Sunday to local news outlet CBC Hamilton by Jonathon Lewis stating that his father was dead, according to the site.

Gord’s death was confirmed by the band on Monday, as band mates paid tribute on Instagram.

‘We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate and brother Gord Lewis,’ the band’s surviving members Steve Marshall, drummer Gene Champagne, and Dave Desroches wrote.

‘Our hearts are with his family and all that knew and loved him. Gord was a force and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us far too soon.’

Lewis co-founded the punk rock band Teenage Head in 1975 alongside founding vocalist and drummer Frankie Venom and singer Dave Desroches, with the band going on to perform all over the country before finding global fame.

Some of Teenage Head’s most known songs include ‘Let’s Shake’ and ‘Some Kinda Fun.’

The rocker’s death isn’t the first in the group, as Venom died in 2008 after losing his battle to throat cancer.