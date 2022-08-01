Averie Chanel Medlock Texas transgender cheerleader kicked out of team after allegedly choking Karleigh Jones Ranger college teammate who called her man with penis.

A transgender cheerleader who was born a biological male was kicked out of a Texas cheerleading camp after allegedly choking a female teammate opposing her participation in the school team.

‘Well guys I’m officially retired as a cheerleader as of last night at 5:30 AM. A girl on the team was being very disrespectful and told me I am a MAN with a PENIS and that [guys] should not be on the team,’ the cheerleader, Averie Chanel Medlock, wrote on Facebook last week. ‘I stood up for myself and she called her mom and dad because she was scared because I [stood] up for myself. Her father said ‘she still has testosterone and a penis and I will kill anyone who comes after my daughter.’’

Medlock in another Facebook post would go on to deny the alleged strangulation ever taking place, on account of her being locked out of a room, where ‘frightened’ cheerleaders had taken refuge in according to posted video.

The incident which led to Medlock receiving a criminal citation by police, took place at Ranger College, following a dispute between team members. Medlock alleges that fellow teammate, Karleigh Jones made transphobic and racist remarks before the altercation.

The father of the girl whom Medlock allegedly choked was also called to the scene by his daughter and he has begun pushing for police to release body camera and CCTV footage of the incident.

Ongoing tribulation

‘I ask you what you would have done when receiving a phone call at 1 o’clock in the morning from your daughter stating they had locked themselves in the room with other girls,’ the father, Mike Jones, wrote on Facebook. ‘At no time did I ever say anything about your race or your gender.’

Medlock claims that the physical confrontation with the other cheerleader was actually a joke, but responding police on the scene gave the former cheerleader a criminal citation for assault and removed Medlock from campus.

Ranger College issued a brief statement on the incident to KTSM, stating: ‘Ranger College takes all allegations of this nature seriously and is committed to providing a learning environment free from discrimination. At this time, Ranger College is following all applicable Title IX regulations and Board Policies.’

The incident comes as debate continues to rage about transgender participation in female athletics, most recently in the case of University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas.

Thomas competed for the school’s male swim team between 2017 and 2020, but transitioned to compete with females for the 2021 season. Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division 1 national championship in 2022, and has since been at the center of debate around transgender participation in sports.

The controversy has led to 18 states passing legislation that bans or limits transgender participation to the athlete’s birth sex.