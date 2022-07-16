Trent William Millsap shot dead by cops after Bobby East Nascar star driver stabbing death at Westminister California gas station.

A star stock driver has died after being stabbed to death by what California officials described a transient. The man’s death comes off the heels of Olympian volleyball star, Kim Glass who was viciously beaten with a metal pipe last weekend, causing her to nearly lose her eyesight. The question becomes why is this happening and what is a nation to wonder when even now its sporting stars are becoming casualties in the face of a society openly fracturing at the seams?

Local media reported NASCAR driver Bobby East, 37, being stabbed to death on Wednesday by a homeless man at a California gas station, with the ‘killer’, Trent William Millsap, 27, shot and killed by police during an arrest attempt on Friday FOX News reported.

Of note, at the time of Wednesday’s fatal stabbing, Millsap had an open warrant for his arrest for violating his parole. It was unclear what previous crime the man had committed.

East, a three-time US Auto Club champion, was stabbed in the chest while filling up his gas tank at a station in Westminster, Calif, The Sun reported. Emergency responders tried to keep him alive, but East died at a local trauma center.

A statement from Westminster Police Department stated 6-foot five-inch Millsap as a ‘transient known to frequent Westminster, Garden Grove, and Anaheim motels.’ Pictures released by the department show Millsap covered with tattoos on his head, face, neck, chest, arms, and hands.

Wanted man shot dead during tip off at Anaheim apartment raid

Leading up to Millsap’s shooting death at the hands of SWAT on Friday, officials warned the public, that the wanted man was dangerous and armed. Police had yet to publicly confirm the wanted man being taken down.

On Friday, The West County SWAT Team released a statement stating that they served a warrant in Anaheim for the suspect where an ‘officer involved shooting’ took place. No officers were injured in warrant search, but a police K-9 sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. No mention of the wanted man’s shooting death was released at the time.

Police previously said they were unaware of the motive for Wednesday’s ‘unprovoked attack.’

TMZ Sports reported East and Millsap becoming embroiled in a ‘war of words’ prior to the fatal stabbing.

Victim came from elite racing stock while assailant was described as transient

East, a native of Torrance, Calif., who lived in Brownsburg, Ind., won 56 career USAC-sanctioned victories, 48 of them in national divisions.

The son of USAC Hall of Fame race-car builder, Bob East, the star driver began racing professionally at age 16 and won the U.S. Auto Club National Championship three times. His last major race was in 2014 along with winning back-to-back USAC Silver Crown championships in 2012 and 2013.

The USAC in a statement called Bobby East ‘one of the most prolific drivers of his era.’

Westminster is normally very safe community bordered by the city of Seal Beach on the west, Garden Grove on the north and east, and by Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley on the south according to deadline.