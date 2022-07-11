N.C woman mauled to death by two pit bulls she was dog...

Trena Peed Greensboro North Carolina woman mauled to death by two pit bulls she was dog sitting after warning from her mother. Dog owners yet to step forward.

A North Carolina woman was mauled to death by two pit bulls she was dog-sitting just two days after the victim’s mother warned her to stop watching the canines, according to reports.

Trena Peed, who recently lost two sons in car crashes two years apart, let the dogs outside her Greensboro backyard early Thursday morning, circa 2am, when the fatal attack began as neighbors could hear her the mother’s desperate cries for help.

‘It’s dark. All I hear is her yelling and her dogs over there attacking her,’ a neighbor said while calling 911, according to WGHP.

‘We were real good friends. Her and my wife talked together a lot. We were just friends. It’s terrible, even if I didn’t know her at all, I don’t care who it was,’ another neighbor added.

One of Peed’s sons was asleep inside the home during the fatal assault and woke up to the news his mother was killed.

Mystery dog owners

Two days earlier, the 46-year-old victim’s mother told her daughter she had concerns about the pit bulls, according to WFMY News 2.

‘I understand it was not intentional but I just talked to my daughter on Tuesday and I told her you need to get (those) dogs out of your house,’ the victim’s mother, Helen Harris told WFMY.

One of the dogs was shot by police, WGHP reported while the other was placed in quarantine with the Guilford County Animal Services, WXII reported.

An investigation to determine who owns the dogs was ongoing.

‘Whoever the owner is, they need to come forward because they say they love my daughter. This is not showing love for her right now,’ Harris said to WFMY.

As of Monday, police have not filed any charges in the case.

In a GoFundMe page, Peed was remembered as a ‘true example of strength, love, and determination.’

‘My siblings, grandmother, family, & I are heartbroken at her sudden passing. She has endured and overcame so much, most recently losing two of her sons 2 years apart, both by tragic car accidents,’ daughter Waynesha Peed wrote.

‘By her faith, she always had a smile on her face that could light up any room, loved to laugh, cook, enjoy life & had a heart of gold.’