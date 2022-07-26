Tampa rapper shot dead in front of home after taunting haters to...

Rollie Bands Tampa rapper shot dead in front of home five minutes after daring critics to confront him in an Instagram post. No arrests.

A Florida rapper was gunned down outside his Tampa apartment complex Friday minutes after daring his critics to confront him at his house in an Instagram post.

‘A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr,’ Rollie Bands wrote on his Instagram Story, taunting his haters, according to HipHopDX. ‘I sleep in peace. If a n***a want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 mins.’

Just five minutes after his post, at around 3:30 p.m., the rapper was shot in the parking lot of his apartment complex – the address of which he publicly posted in his taunt on Instagram. He was rushed to an area hospital, but couldn’t be saved.

The suspects — who police believe knew and targeted Bands — fled in a vehicle. They remain at large.

‘At this time, the shooting does not appear random, as the suspects and victim are possibly known to each other,’ the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in the report.

Flroida Rapper ROLLIE BANDS Shot and Killed 5 Minutes After Giving Opps His Home Addresshttps://t.co/YzbhYfuHOl pic.twitter.com/hPUUm0RG6e — IG: SameSpitDifferentFace (@SSDFpodcast) July 25, 2022

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200 or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.