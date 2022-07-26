Home Scandal and Gossip Tampa rapper shot dead in front of home after taunting haters to...

Tampa rapper shot dead in front of home after taunting haters to confront him

Rollie Bands Tampa rapper shot dead minutes after daring haters on Instagram to confront him at his home.
Rollie Bands Tampa rapper shot dead in front of home five minutes after daring critics to confront him in an Instagram post. No arrests. 

A Florida rapper was gunned down outside his Tampa apartment complex Friday minutes after daring his critics to confront him at his house in an Instagram post.

‘A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr,’ Rollie Bands wrote on his Instagram Story, taunting his haters, according to HipHopDX. ‘I sleep in peace. If a n***a want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 mins.’

Just five minutes after his post, at around 3:30 p.m., the rapper was shot in the parking lot of his apartment complex – the address of which he publicly posted in his taunt on Instagram. He was rushed to an area hospital, but couldn’t be saved.

The suspects — who police believe knew and targeted Bands — fled in a vehicle. They remain at large.

‘At this time, the shooting does not appear random, as the suspects and victim are possibly known to each other,’ the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in the report.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200 or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

