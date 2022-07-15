Mary Johnson Hobbs New Mexico mother stabs 11 year old son to death as the boy slept. Mother who also stabbed herself faces first degree murder as FB posts reveal disturbing sentiments.

A 49 year old woman has incurred multiple stab wounds after fatally stabbing her 11 year old son as the boy slept before proceeding to mutilate herself with the murder weapon.

Bruce Johnson. Sr. told New Mexico deputies he was asleep at the family’s Hobbs residence, Saturday night when he heard his son screaming. He found his son in his room, lying on the bed alive with stab wounds just on 12.53 am, Sunday morning, July 10.

The father went to call 911 when he found Mary Johnson, 49, also stabbed and unconscious in another room KRQE reported.

According to a Facebook release, the Lea County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Bruce Johnson Jr., 11, and his mother, both with multiple stab wounds.

The boy told deputies his mom stabbed him and then herself KCBD reported.

Ongoing child abuse

The child was taken to a hospital in Hobbs where was pronounced dead a few hours later His body was sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy, which confirmed the child had been stabbed multiple times.

Investigators in turn issued an arrest warrant for the boy’s mother, who remained in Lubbock hospital with critical injuries. The mother is now facing a first degree murder charge.

Lea County investigators say Bruce Johnson, Sr. had moved to Hobbs with his son from Oklahoma and left Mary Johnson behind following allegations that she was abusing his son.

He told investigators he was planning to file for divorce because of the abuse and that Mary Johnson was often violent with him.

According to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico, they never received any reports of abuse or neglect since the Johnsons moved to the state, but they knew at least two incidents were reported in Oklahoma.

Johnson Sr. told authorities it had been approximately 40 days since his wife had last seen their son, and she begged to see him. She then came to live with them and spend time with the family before the divorce was filed.

Marshall county resident Erick Wyatt told News 12 his daughter went to school with Bruce Junior in Kingston.

Mother’s disturbing and bizarre Facebook posts

He said the whole community noticed Mary’s odd behavior.

‘Some of her comments talking about she’s Mary Jesus and just different things, talking about hurting other people,’ Wyatt told the outlet.

More people saw Mary’s posts after tornados hit Kingston in March, when she commented and posted on her Facebook claiming the severe weather was God’s wrath.

‘She got a lot worse right after the tornado. but I mean she had been doing this for two months before the tornado,’ Wyatt said. ‘This is something that had been going on probably since November or December of the previous year. And it kept on escalating more and more.’

One Facebook user even said, ‘I’m not shaming the dad at all here, but this is why we don’t let abusers back in. That 40 days she hadn’t seen that kid was probably the best 40 days of his life. May he RIP.’

In a foreboding Facebook post last month, the mother made reference to ‘stabbing a partner’s heart… then yourself.’

Hobbs, population 42,000, is a city in southeast New Mexico near the Texas border.