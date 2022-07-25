Langley British Columbia shooting targets homeless people. Multiple shootings reported with suspect ‘white male’ gunman in custody. Joe Rogan podcast to shoot homeless people eyed as potential instigation.

Canada authorities have revealed several dead following a mass shooting early Monday in the province of British Columbia. The victims appeared to be homeless individuals who the gunman intentionally targeted. One man was in custody following the shooting police said.

Police had earlier issued an emergency alert to residents in the Lower Mainland just on 6:20 a.m., telling the public to remain out of the downtown area of Langley City because of ‘multiple shooting scenes.’

Langley police in a statement said they responded to ‘multiple reports of shots fired with several victims and several different scenes throughout the City of Langley, and one scene in the Township of Langley’ and asked the public to remain out of several areas, including the parking lot of a casino and a bus stop.

CBC cited an RCMP spokesperson saying several people were killed, but did not specify how many.

The victims were homeless, with police saying the attack was targeted, according to the CBC.

Police in their alert described the suspect gunman as male with dark hair and wearing brown Carhartt coveralls, a blue and green camo shirt with a red logo on the right sleeve.

He was also associated with a white car, the alert said according to Canada’s Global News.

A Reuters eyewitness saw two black SUVs, similar to those used by police emergency response teams, in a ditch near one of the shooting sites. One vehicle had bullet holes in the windshield.

Of note, the fatalities come after a recent Joe Rogan podcast episode, in which the outspoken commentator discussed the issue of homelessness and property rights and the notion of perhaps shooting the homeless to remove them during a July 19 program.