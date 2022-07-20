Kon Fung Oakland Uber driver shot dead in attempted carjacking. California authorities seek two men caught in surveillance video.

Surveillance video has caught the moment a ride share driver was shot dead during an attempted carjacking in California.

Video released Tuesday by Oakland police shows two men in hoodies making their towards Kon Fung’s car, just as the app driver was about to start his shift at 11 a.m. Sunday.

‘Hey!’ one of the two men orders after flinging open the Uber driver’s door, pointing a handgun at Fung and demanding he ‘get out.’

Just seconds later, a single gunshot rang out — killing Fung, who moved from Hong Kong eight years ago with a ‘humble American dream,’ according to an online fundraiser.

His life was taken ‘in less than five seconds,’ Fung’s girlfriend of five years, Judy, told KGO News through an interpreter.

𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 ⚠️ this video provided to me by Kon “Patrick” Fung’s family is stunning & disturbing. 2 suspects approach 52-y/o Fong & demand he get out. When he doesn’t he is shot & killed. The whole thing took less than 5 secs Sunday AM. (Thread ⬇️) #StopAAPIHate #Oakland pic.twitter.com/ziPDEiKlX5 — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 19, 2022

American Dream gone wrong

‘I’m so scared,’ Judy said in Mandarin. ‘I don’t dare go outside. I just think of him dying.’

She said Fung — who also used the first name Robert — was only in his car Sunday because he is such ‘a hard worker.’

‘It’s because of his job, his hardworking trade, that he got killed,’ Judy said.

‘Why us? We are hardworking. We go to work, we pay our bills, but why are we being targeted over and over again? This has to stop,’ Judy said, referencing a spate of crimes against the Asian community.

‘We are troubled by the brazen act of violence that occurred here,’ Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at the crime scene. ‘Our community is suffering.’

Read a fundraiser which described Kon as the ‘sole breadwinner.’

‘He worked two jobs as a warehouse delivery man and drove Uber to support his parents, often working grueling 16-18 hours a day,’ it said.

No arrests

‘He was saving up money to not only take care of his parents but to get married and start a family with his girlfriend,’ it said, calling him a ‘calm, gentle, and kind person and an incredibly loving son.’

The footage of his shooting was released along with a $12,500 reward, with cops asking the public to ‘listen closely to the voices and watch the mannerisms’ of the two men who fled upon the carjacking gone wrong.

The shooting was one of three murders in Oakland over the weekend and the 64th so far this year.

Police don’t believe Fong was targeted because he is Asian American.