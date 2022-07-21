Woman posing as nurse tries to steal newborn baby from CA hospital

Jesenea Miron Moreno Valley woman posing as nurse attempts to steal newborn baby from California hospital – RUHS Medical Center.

A woman posing as a nurse at a California hospital has been charged with felony kidnapping after allegedly trying to abduct a newborn baby.

Jesenea Miron, 23, is accused of having entered the Riverside University Health System – Medical Center in Moreno Valley, Calif., Thursday morning where she attempted to take the infant from a patient’s room.

Pretending to be a newly hired nurse, Miron ‘gained access to a medical unit where newborn infants were present,’ the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

The suspect allegedly ‘entered a patient’s hospital room and identified herself as a nurse. While inside the patient’s room, she attempted to take their newborn infant,’ the release continued.

The woman was confronted by hospital staff, who then notified authorities. Miron fled the scene without the newborn before deputies arrived, police said.

Hospital reviews safety and security protocol

Investigators tracked Miron down to a home in Moreno Valley, where ‘additional items of evidentiary value were also located,’ according to the sheriff’s release.

Miron was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center.

The baby and the mother were not harmed in the incident, NBC Los Angeles reported. Officials haven’t shared any motive behind her brazen actions.

A statement from RUHS Medical Center, obtained by KTLA-TV, says the hospital is working with law enforcement to ‘investigate how the suspect accessed the patient’s room and interacted with the family.’

‘Riverside University Health System – Medical Center has multiple layers of security to protect the safety and well-being of patients and staff, and we’re thankful those systems and our vigilant staff were able to thwart this suspect,’ CEO Jennifer Cruikshank told KTLA.

Adding, ‘Our security protocols have been reviewed and reinforced, and we have additional sheriff’s deputies on campus. We are also working with the family to address their concerns and ensure their emotional well-being.’

Jail records show a judge set Miron’s bail at $1 million.

It was unclear if Miron entered a plea to the charge against her or if she retained an attorney.