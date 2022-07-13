San Antonio Tx paralegal mom disappears after saying she was running late

Christina Lee Powell San Antonio paralegal mom missing after saying she was running late after video showed her leaving home on July 5.

A San Antonio, Texas mother has seemingly disappeared without a trace after the paralegal calling her employer to say she running late. Except never to make it to work after doorbell video catches the moment, the mom of two leaving her home on July 5.

Christina Lee Powell, 39, was last seen leaving her house at 10:34 a.m. on July 5 according to friends and family who now desperately seek to locate her, a week after going missing.

Powell, who was driving a black 2020 Nissan Rouge that is also missing, left her iPhone, medication and Apple Watch at home because she was rushing to get to work after the long holiday weekend, close friend Lauren Leal told KENS 5.

‘The unknown is the scariest part,’ Leal told the news station. ‘It is fear in my mind right now. It is hard to wrap our minds around where she might be, what could have happened.’

Powell’s mother and sister have all issued public appeals for any information about the missing woman’s whereabouts.

Missing vehicle yet to be located

‘If anybody has any information, please let me know,’ wrote Powell’s mother Claudia Mobley posted on Facebook. ‘I love her and miss her. Keep us in your prayers.’

Adding: ‘She left here Tuesday morning on her way to work. She never made it to work and we haven’t seen or heard from her since.’

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed that its missing persons unit is investigating the case, saying that a ‘Be On The Lookout’ alert has been issued for Powell’s missing vehicle.

Police say that Powell suffers from a medical condition that requires a doctor’s care, and have classified her as missing and endangered.

Nobody has seen or heard from the young mother since the morning of July 5.

Powell, who has blonde hair and brown eyes, stands five-foot-three and weighs 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black blouse, and carrying a white purse, and was driving the black Nissan SUV, plate number PYJ-8564.

Foul play?

Social media posts show that Powell is the mother of at least two boys, ages approximately three and 11.

Bexar County Records show that she was married at least once, in 2013, but her current marital status and custody arrangements for the two boys weren’t immediately clear.

In 2018, Powell posted a photo of herself and her oldest son on Facebook with a banner promoting domestic violence awareness.

Her latest social media post, on June 10, was a ‘puppy update’ with photos of her two dogs, Oliver and Chevy.

Powell is originally from New Haven, Conn., and graduated with a degree in psychology from the University of Texas at San Antonio, according to social media posts.

The route from her home to her workplace, near I-10 and Vance Jackson Road, covers roughly 7 miles and take about 15 minutes to drive.

‘We just want you home’

In the week since she disappeared, Powell’s friends and family have retraced her potential route to work, searching for signs of a car crash.

They’ve also checked in local hospitals, and even the county jail, but so far have turned up no clues to the young mother’s whereabouts.

‘We just want you home,’ her close friend, Leal told KENS5.

‘My fear is not ever knowing anything,’ Leal said. ‘I mean I think that would be the worst is spending the rest of my life looking for her. I will never give up.’