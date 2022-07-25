Christina Lee Powell found dead. Missing San Antonio paralegal mom mystery death. Mom of two found deceased of unknown causes in passenger seat of her car in mall parking lot.

‘I told her to be careful. And I probably told her, ‘I love you.’” A missing Texas mother who was last seen rushing to work nearly three weeks ago has been found dead inside her car in a shopping mall parking lot, her family revealed on Monday.

Christina Lee Powell’s body was discovered Saturday night after a security guard noticed a ‘foul odor’ coming from the vehicle parked outside the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio.

The security guard approached the 39-year-old’s black 2020 Nissan Rogue after realizing the car had been parked in the same spot outside the mall for about a week, police said.

‘He looked inside the vehicle and observed a body in the front passenger side seat and called 911,’ police said.

Police said there was no apparent trauma to Powell’s body, but a medical examiner was carrying out an autopsy to determine her official cause of death.

#ChrissyPowell | UPDATE “We have 3 investigative units (Missing Persons Unit, Special Victims Unit & Homicide Unit) & several detectives & civilian employees assigned to this case,” a SAPD spokesperson wrote in an emailed response to Fox News Digital. https://t.co/VlNPjyaGum — 🦋🫶🏽LEG🅰️CY🦋🫶🏽 (@iamlegacy23) July 23, 2022

How did missing mom come to end up at mall parking lot?

It wasn’t immediately clear when Powell died.

Her purse and ID were found inside the car and used to positively identify her, cops said.

It remained unclear how the mom of two young children came to be parked in the shopping mall and whether she may have committed suicide?

Prior reports told of Powell suffering from a medical condition requiring a doctor’s care. It wasn’t clear the gravity or seriousness of Powell’s diagnosis.

Powell’s mother, Claudia Mobley, broke the news of her daughter’s death on Facebook, writing on Monday: ‘My beautiful daughter, Christina Powell, has been found, deceased. I am heartbroken. Thank you all for your prayers.’

Powell had been missing since July 5 after she set off from her San Antonio home to head to her paralegal job, her family said at the time.

She was captured on her doorbell security footage rushing to leave the house at about 10:30 a.m. — leaving behind her phone and Apple Watch.

Why did San Antonio paralegal fail to turn up to work on day of disappearance?

Mobley, who also lives at the home, said her daughter had called her office to let them know that she would be in late.

A colleague came to Powell’s home hours later when she failed to show at the office, Mobley said.

‘I felt like she was going, I believed she was going to work — and I think she felt like she was going to work,’ Mobley told Fox News soon after she reported Powell missing.

She added that nothing seemed out of the ordinary and that Powell hadn’t said anything remarkable to her mom before she left.

‘We didn’t really have any kind of in-depth conversation. It was basically, ‘Good morning.’ She told me she was late,’ Mobley said.

‘Then, she was leaving for work and I told her to be careful. And I probably told her, ‘I love you.’’

Authorities continue to investigate.