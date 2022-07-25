Brooke McLaughlin, Mount Vernon, Maine teen girl, 14, murdered by teen boyfriend, Aidan Grant, 15. Victim found dead inside family home. No known motive.

A 15-year-old boy has been accused of murdering his 14 year old girlfriend, after her body was found inside her family home in Maine.

Aidan Grant was arrested and charged with the murder of Brooke McLaughlin, after her mother found the girl’s body at the family home in Mount Vernon early last week. The teen was taken into custody early Saturday morning the Portland Press Herald reported.

The 14-year-old was found by her mom, Rebecca ‘Becky’ McLaughlin, at their home at 25 Blackberry Road, Mount Vernon, on July 18 after 6 p.m.

The two teenagers had been in a relationship since Feb. 13, 2022, according to Grant’s Facebook page. His profile photo includes the two kissing with a firework igniting in the background. Grant captioned the photo ‘My everything’ with a red heart emoji.

At the time of the crime, the families red Chevy Impala went missing. It was found the next day in the town of Wayne – where Grant lives, according to, WMTW.

#justiceforBrooke

The Chief Medical Examiner withheld the cause of death of the 14-year-old per request of the Attorney General. The details are also excluded from the court documents.

Grant is being held at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

The victim was a student at Maranacook Middle School and had just completed the seventh grade.

She is remembered as being a ‘kind, loving, very thoughtful, big hearted, strong person who lived her family and friends,’ according to her obituary.

Her mom Becky called for ‘justice’ in a July 23 Facebook post.

‘I love you my beautiful angel… fly high baby girl… my heart is broken but I’m trying my hardest Brooke Mclaughlin… mom loves you forever and justice will be served… you will always be mom’s everything… #justiceforBrooke,’ Becky wrote while attaching a video of her singing ‘Dancing in the Sky.’

The murder has led to the community expressing disbelief and shock.

Community rattled. No known motive

Some in the town of 1,700 residents said they feel a lost sense of security that has them locking doors and automobiles.

Zachary Williams, neighbor of the McLaughlin’s, told the Press Herald, ‘This is Mount Vernon. You don’t think anything like that would happen here.’

‘It makes me want to get security, get some cameras and lock up. I always do lock up. It makes me feel not comfortable. Something like this is sad.’

Jay Charette, Superintendent of Maranacook schools, announced Brooke’s death to the community on July 21.

‘Although we don’t know the circumstances of this tragic event we are working with various agencies to offer our support in a timely and appropriately sensitive manner to our students and staff given the nature of this tragedy,’ he wrote in a statement.

Police to date declined to say what led to the boy allegedly killing his teen girlfriend.