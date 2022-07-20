: About author bio at bottom of article.

Bradley Robert Dawson Memphis, Tennessee man charged with murdering Christe Chen newly married wife at a Fiji luxury resort during their honeymoon. Husband maintains his innocence.

A Memphis, Tennessee man has been accused of murdering his new wife at a luxury resort during their honeymoon in Fiji.

Bradley Robert Dawson is alleged to have murdered Christe Chen on July 9 while the couple were staying at a resort in the Yasawa Islands according to the Fiji Sun.

Dawson, 38, and Chen, 36, had traveled to Fiji for their honeymoon, with Chen’s body found inside a hotel room, with the newly married groom nowhere to be found.

The manner in which Chen died was not immediately made public.

Dawson, an IT professional for a non profit maintains his innocence the man’s attorney told via FOX 13 Memphis.

Newly married bride wanted to spend the rest of her life with groom

Of note, Dawson refused to submit his DNA for forensic testing when the police prosecutor requested.

Chen a pharmacist was ‘excited to get married and have babies’, and spend the rest of her life with Dawson her friends revealed according to the dailymail.

Friends said that the newlywed couple bonded over their love of long-distance running and charitable work.

Last Wednesday, Dawson appeared before a Magistrates Court in Lautoka, Fiji’s second-largest city, where the magistrate confirmed that Dawson had allegedly committed ‘an indictable offense,’ the Fiji Sun reports. The case has been transferred to Fiji’s High Court in Lautoka, where Dawson is set to appear in court again on July 27.

The magistrate said Dawson’s bail application would have to be made in the High Court.

No known motive was immediately known.

The murder allegedly happened at Fiji’s Turtle Island Resort, a luxury island resort in the Yasawa Islands that advertises ‘pure indulgence, relaxation and romance at one of the most sought-after destinations in the world,’ on its website.

The resort, which served as the location for the 1980 Brooke Shields film The Blue Lagoon, takes only 14 couples as guests at a time and offers visitors access to private beaches and amenities like horseback riding.

A team of investigators has been sent to the area, according to the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation.

If convicted, Dawson faces life in prison.