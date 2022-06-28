: About author bio at bottom of article.

Yrma Lydya Mexican singer, 21, shot dead by controlling husband, Jesus Hernandez, 79, after attempting to divorce man for months. Had decided to give husband second chance.

A folklore singer was allegedly shot dead by her elderly husband in a restaurant after trying to divorce him for months.

Yrma Lydya, 21, was gunned down by Jesus Hernandez, 79, inside a private room at a Japanese restaurant in Mexico City, cops say.

Lydya was eating at the venue in the Benito Juarez neighborhood when she was killed last Thursday.

The couple became embroiled in an argument in the private room with Hernandez in turn shooting his 29 year old wife three times in the chest, El Universo reported.

Reports told of the 79 year old husband and his bodyguard, Benjamin Hernandez, allegedly attempting to flee the scene in a luxury car before being caught by cops.

History of domestic violence

Hernandez according to local media sought to bribe officers into letting him go.

The woman’s murder killing came just months after Lydya contacted a law firm in April where she sought to initiate divorce proceedings.

She showed pictures of her bruised face from a number of domestic violence incidents as evidence, reports Mexican newspaper Excelsior.

Lydya had also filed a police report in December claiming her husband had beaten her and threatened her with a gun on another occasion.

Despite the violent episodes, Lydya decided to give her marriage a second chance.

It’s unknown how long Lydya was married to Hernández.

Mexico City security chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said Hernandez had met with two people at the restaurant at 2pm last Thursday, before leaving at around 6pm.

Singer was due to perform in California

Lydya later arrived at the restaurant and it’s alleged that gunfire rang through the eatery after she and her husband started to argue.

A police officer who was at the restaurant rushed to the private room and restrained Hernandez, a witness told Mexican media.

Harfuch confirmed that the singer died after sustaining three shots to her chest during an argument.

Hernandez and his bodyguard appeared in court on Sunday and are now being held in pretrial detention at a Mexico City prison as cops continue to investigate.

The lawyer pleaded not guilty and insisted he did not kill Lydya, who was due to perform at a concert in California on Saturday.

Hernandez is due back in court on Thursday after his request to be placed in home confinement due to his age was rejected by the judge.