Robert Mclymore Wallkill off duty cop targeted in racist road rage incident leading to William Ryan Newburgh, NY man charged with hate crime.

A Hudson Valley man has been accused of going on a hate crime tirade during an apparent road rage incident that was caught on video.

William Ryan, of Newburgh, NY, who allegedly followed Mclymore into a restaurant parking lot, also falsely claimed he was an off-duty trooper as he doled out racist verbiage against Robert Mclymore and his son, who are black, along with giving them the middle finger, footage shows.

‘I’m a cop you ass—, I’m an off-duty trooper you fu–ing stumpy n—–,’ Ryan, 60, shouted at Mclymore, who is a police lieutenant (oops …) and pastor in nearby Wallkill. ‘You’re always a n—–, you’ll never be white, you’ll never be white.’

‘F— you!’ he shouted as he stuck his middle finger up.

Mclymore recorded the unhinged 60-year-old on video and posted it on Instagram (naturally…).

Menacing…

Ryan began waving a box cutter at the two of them and tried to rear-end the car, according to Mclymore.

‘Nobody would believe me that this happened to me. Nobody. I didn’t believe it myself,’ Mclymore told CBS New York.

Ryan was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree menacing as a hate crime, which is a felony, Newburgh police said. He’s also accused of menacing the victim with a knife, cops said.

New York State police said Ryan was not a trooper with them or connected to any police agency, according to CBS New York.

‘This is personal. What hurt me is that it could have been my life and my son’s life,’ said Mclymore, according to News 12 Hudson Valley.

‘There is no place for hate in our community,’ Newburgh police chief Anthony Geraci said in a Facebook statement. ‘Mr. Ryan will be held accountable for his criminal actions and deplorable speech. His racist threats were not only harmful to the victim in this case, but echoes deep within our City.’

‘The footage is disturbing, as are reports that the man who harassed Pastor Mclymore has repeatedly targeted other people of color in the area,’ said Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey and Mid-Hudson Westchester NAACP Regional Director Wilbur Aldridge in a joint statement, prior to the arrest.