The rise of Virtual Reality in Adult Entertainment and Gay Erotic theme programs. How VR content is being utilized in the live cam world to growing fanfare.

Oftentimes an innovator for new online technologies, the adult entertainment industry recently has been leading in another sector – virtual reality. VR is nothing new, it has been around in some form or another since the late 1960s, but in recent years the interest in VR has taken off. Many adult content producers are focusing on shooting VR content and it is now being used in the live cam world. This article will take a closer look at the effect of VR’s explosion in the gay adult content category.

Is There Gay VR Sex?

The short answer is, yes! The longer answer is that VR is growing fast in the gay porn world and now there are not only gay VR sex movies but there are also live gay live cams broadcasting in VR.

Gay porn has always been a part of the online adult industry. In the early 2000s, it saw a surge in popularity as more and more content producers began to realize that there were a large number of gay men out there who were willing to pay for quality movies and pictures. As the amount of content grew, it expanded into the other areas of the entertainment world including adult dating, clothes and toys, and more recently virtual reality.

Why is VR so Popular?

Virtual reality is growing rapidly in both the adult and mainstream worlds. One of the reasons is the immersive, all-encompassing nature of VR. Gone are the days of just watching a movie. Now you can feel like you are right there in the movie. With many VR production companies shooting content in 360 degrees with HD (often 4K) quality video, you can look around the room, up and down the model’s body, and take everything in with incredible clarity. Add in the digital stereo/surround sound and it becomes the closest you can come to the real thing without actually being there.

Gay VR movies are becoming more and more common and sites like SexLikeReal are building libraries of these VR movies. SLR has an easy-to-use app as well as gay virtual reality vids in several different niches. You could think of them as your personal VR porn curator.

Will Virtual Reality Fade Away?

Not likely. VR is one of (if not the) fastest growing sectors of the entertainment industry. Many companies big and small all around the globe are working feverishly to develop new VR hardware and software. VR viewers are improving in quality and feature all the time while also seeing the prices drop. There are even gaming and adult toy companies that are developing hardware that gives feedback and physical sensation, adding that sense of touch and feel to the virtual reality experience.

With so much money and time invested into VR, it’s safe to say it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon and will just continue to grow and improve.

Gay Content Beyond Erotic

Numerous companies are working on mainstream gay-themed or gay-based virtual reality software. Revry Inc recently launched its first queer VR streaming channel. There are game companies making games with gay characters or LGBTQ+ storylines. And there are movie/video producers who are making gay VR movies.

The sheer amount of gay mainstream and adult content that is out there and the rate at which more is being created signals that this is likely just the beginning for gay virtual reality. It won’t be going anywhere anytime soon and will only be getting more interesting, impressive, and mind-blowing as time goes on.