: About author bio at bottom of article.

Autopsy results of 383 teen who fell off ICON Park ride died...

Tyre Sampson autopsy died of blunt force trauma after falling 70ft from Orlando amusement thrill ride at ICON Park ride the FreeFall, standing at 430ft. Missouri teen slipped from his seat after manually adjustments to a safety sensor. The ride’s weight limit is 287 pounds. Tyre weighed 383 pounds, the report said.

A death that could have been prevented…

The autopsy of a 14-year-old Missouri boy who died after plunging more than 70 ft from an Orlando amusement park ride revealed the horrific extent of his injuries and that he was 96 pounds over the ride’s weight limit.

Released Monday, the report found that Tyre Sampson, 14, suffered both internal blunt force trauma injuries along with trauma to his head, neck and torso (broken jaw, broken arm and leg, rib fractures, internal injuries) after falling from the 430ft FreeFall attraction at ICON Park in March.

The Orlando Medical Examiner’s Office stated that the teen boy’s death was accidental.

The autopsy also documented Samson’s weight at 383 pounds — well over the ride’s weight limit of 287 pounds.

‘Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats,’

‘Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats,’ a manual for the attraction states. ‘Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and the bracket fits properly. If this is not so — Do not let this person ride.’

Officials said Samson slipped out of a safety harness before hurtling to the concrete in front of shocked onlookers.

His death was caught on video and quickly went viral.

The 6-foot-5 football standout was visiting Florida from Missouri and staying with family friends.

A report released in April found Sampson slipped from his seat because someone manually adjusted a safety sensor. Authorities determined that someone adjusted Samson’s harness before the ride began to allow him to fit into the seat.

His family is suing several parties involved in the accident, arguing that Samson’s death was preventable.

His friends told investigators that he had been turned away from other rides the day of his death because of his size.

Teen Orlando victim was afraid he might die moments before ride, “tell my parents I love them if I don’t make it.” https://t.co/byKQN2ctzZ #Tyre Sampson Missouri #Tyre Sampson #Orlando Free Fall ride #ICON park pic.twitter.com/TBqMtAwceh — Scallywagandvagabond (@ScallywagNYC) March 26, 2022

Why was ride even operating for demonstrably overweight and tall people?

Attorneys for the family of Sampson filed a wrongful death lawsuit on April 24, alleging negligence by several companies linked to the International Drive attraction.

The 60-plus page lawsuit filed in Orange County alleges negligence against ICON Park, amusement park operators the Slingshot Group and its companies, the manufacturers and the contractors.

Among the allegations, the lawsuit states The Slingshot Group and companies knew that the ride was not safe and did not have proper signage posted warning people about the potential dangers or signs about weight and height requirements.

The ride has since been closed, but Sampson’s parents have called for it to be torn down.

The FreeFall, boasted as a record-breaking ride, opened in December, 2021.