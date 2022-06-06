Stoney Westmoreland Disney actor Andi Mack sentenced to 2 years federal prison in plea deal for trying to meet 13 yr old for sex.

A Disney actor playing benign roles on TV, but in real life consumed with illicit sexual wanting…

Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland was sentenced to two years in federal prison for attempting to lure a minor to have sex with him.

Westmoreland had faced a 10-year prison sentence for the charge of enticement of a minor over the internet, but copped a plea deal with prosecutors to the lesser charge of using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor, according to Deadline.

Westmoreland as part of his plea deal is required to comply with DNA collection and must register as a sex offender. The actor’s computers and electronic devices are subject to random searches. He must report all of the online accounts he uses for communications, including email and social media. As part of the plea deal, Westmoreland is prohibited from contact with minors without adult supervision.

On December 13, 2018, Westmoreland – who portrayed a grandfather on the Disney Channel sitcom ‘Andi Mack’ – allegedly met a 13-year-old boy on Grindr – the self-described ‘world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people.’ Westmoreland reportedly shared explicit photos with the teen on the LGBTQ hook-up app the Blaze reported.

‘coming-of-age comedy-drama actor but in real life, anything but…’

Unbeknownst, Westmoreland, 52, was actually communicating to a Grindr profile operated by a police detective in Salt Lake City – where the Disney Channel show is filmed, according to prosecutors.

Westmoreland took a rides-haring service to meet the minor and then take him back to his hotel room. However, police arrested the Disney Channel actor when he attempted to meet the 13-year-old according to court documents.

The actor was taken into custody by the Salt Lake City Police Department and FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.

‘Two novelty sex toys were seized from the hotel room,’ the Daily Mail reported.

The actor during questioning ‘admitted to sending nude photos, and that the male who he was speaking with told him he was 13-years-old.’

Westmoreland’s lawyer told TMZ that the actor was using Grindr, but believed he was roleplaying with an adult online.

The Disney Channel fired Westmoreland immediately after his arrest. He had appeared in 38 episodes of ‘Andi Mack.’

‘Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series ‘Andi Mack,’ was arrested in Salt Lake City today,’ Disney Channel said in 2018. ‘Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week.’

“Andi Mack” was described as a ‘coming-of-age comedy-drama following the middle-school adventures of a 13-year-old girl and her friends.’ The comedy, created by Terri Minsky, follows 13-year-old Andi Mack and her best friends, Cyrus Goodman and Buffy Driscoll, as they attend middle school.

Westmoreland had also appeared in other notable TV shows such as “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul,” “NCIS,” and “Scandal.”