Shalanda Anderson shot dead by XTC Cabaret Dallas security guard

Mom of 3 shot dead by security guard fearing for life outside...

Shalanda Anderson mom of three shot dead by security guard fearing for life outside Dallas strip club, XTC Cabaret Dallas, moments after altercation inside strip club.

A mother of three was shot dead outside a Dallas strip club early Saturday after allegedly plowing her vehicle into a security guard ‘fearing for their life’. The incident came moments after the driver was forced to leave the outlet following a confrontation inside the venue.

Shalanda Anderson, 32, died at hospital after she was shot outside the city’s largest strip club, XTC Cabaret Dallas, just after 5 a.m., according to Dallas Police.

Police and the club said a 26-year-old female security guard shot Anderson along with a second guard who shot at Anderson but missed after ‘fearing for their lives.’

Anderson allegedly drove her car into a group of security guards and pinned the 26-year-old between her car and another vehicle, according to club personnel, WFAA reported.

In a released statement, XTC Cabaret Dallas stated that security personnel were motioning to Anderson that she was driving the wrong way through the parking lot, with the club alleging that Anderson deliberately plowing into security personnel.

Fearing for their lives

The club released surveillance footage showing a black car driving toward a group of people and striking at least one person.

The guard then pulled out her gun and fired at the driver — before they ‘could seriously injure or kill others,’ XTC said.

The guard suffered ‘multiple broken bones’ and would now undergo surgery, the club stated.

XTC Cabaret Dallas went on to offer condolences to Anderson’s family along with offering to cover funeral expenses.

‘We would like to express our deepest condolences to the families involved,’ the club said in a statement, according to WFAA. ‘Club management has reached out to the family of the individual who died and offered to pay for her funeral.’

Anderson’s family and friends, have since disputed the club’s account of events.

A friend of the woman said Anderson and her party were asked to leave the club after getting into an altercation over the amount of change Anderson was due after paying her tab.

This is the video released by XTC Cabaret, where they say, Shalonda was behind the wheel of this car. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/EKIWPTsJuV — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) June 27, 2022

Victim’s family demand answers

The friend said the group left the club, escorted by security, and ‘were being pushed on as they were leaving’ before the shots were fired.

‘At this time we are crying out for her 3 children that [have] been left behind due to senseless gun violence,’ the friend, Kaye Kaye, wrote on a GoFundMe page to raise money for the siblings.

It remained unclear why the mother resorted to plowing her car into security officers and whether her very life was at any point ever threatened.

In latest developments, protesters descended outside the cabaret for a second night in a row, as Anderson’s family demand answers and seek to have the cabaret’s license withdrawn and the venue permanently closed.

The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate.