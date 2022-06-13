: About author bio at bottom of article.

Off duty NYPD cop stabbed to death by estranged husband in Bronx...

Off duty NYPD cop stabbed to death in Bronx by estranged husband while child was away. Husband turns self in as cops say no prior history and no known motive.

A female off-duty NYPD officer was found stabbed to death in her Bronx apartment in the early hours of Monday morning – allegedly at the hands of her estranged husband, who then turned himself in.

The 31-year-old woman was found unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to her body at around 2:50am on Monday. Medics tried to save her but she died at the scene.

The stabbing took place inside a residential apartment on Grand Concourse in the Bronx, New York, following a domestic dispute ABC7NY reported.

Citing police sources, NBCNY reported the victim managed to call a relative, who was the one to make the 911 call to the Grand Concourse apartment.

The officer’s 34-year-old husband, who lives elsewhere is said to have then turned himself in to the 44th precinct. Charges against him are pending.

Of note, the couple was estranged, but had never been reported to local authorities before. The husband had no prior criminal history.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

The couple shares a child who is currently out of the state with relatives, police sources said.

No known motive was immediately known.

A press conference held by the NYPD over the incident is slated later on Monday.