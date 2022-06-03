Michelle Audo Missouri mom beaten by teen girls trying to fight daughter.

Michelle Audo Missouri mom beaten by two teen girls who arrived at the family house trying to fight the woman’s 16 year old daughter.

A Missouri mother has claimed been beaten at the hands of two teen girls who showed up at the family home looking to fight the woman’s 16 year old daughter. The confrontation led to the parent incurring a concussion, a broken nose and two black eyes.

Michelle Audo, 48, said she and her husband were asleep when their two daughters woke them up and said a ‘carload of girls’ was outside their home in Blue Springs and wanting to fight the younger one the Kansas City Star reported.

The mother said she went outside and told the girls who has arrived in a white sedan to leave only for the girls to refuse, demanding that the woman’s 16-year-old daughter come out and face them.

‘I go, ‘You know, she’s not coming out.’ And they’re like, ‘Well, either she’s coming out or we’re coming in.’ And I’m like, ‘No, you’re not,” Audo told the Kansas City Star.

That’s when the two teen girls ‘jumped out of the car’ and allegedly proceeded to assault Audo.

‘They think they can do whatever they want. And they get away with it.’

The mom recalls being punched in the face by one of the girls before all three were on the ground, with the teen girls, aged 13 and 14 pummelling the mother.

Audo’s older daughter, 18, pulled both girls off her mom along with Audo’s husband coming outside the home to intercede, before the girls drove off.

One of the alleged attackers went on to post a Snapchat story detailing the incident, posting, ‘Imagine letting ur mom get her ass beat’ and ‘Tell yo mom to come clean her blood off my window.’

Police later spoke to both girls, one of whom claimed that Audo ‘came to the side of the car and swung’ at a teen who hit her in return, according to the police report.

Audo said cops told her that the girls in the car were as young as 13 and that her alleged assailants were charged with simple assault in the May 15 incident and faced prosecution in Youth Court, where juveniles charged with minor infractions are judged by their peers.

‘They think they are grown enough to beat up someone’s mom, I think they need to pay the consequences,’ Audo said.

‘These girls seem to have zero regard for anybody. And to me, it seems like they think they can do whatever they want. And they get away with it.’

‘What’s going to stop them from coming back? Or to do this to somebody else?’

Audo told the Star, she waited six days before going to the doctor, who diagnosed her with a concussion and a fractured nose. The headaches have finally stopped, she said.

Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz told the Star that the case remained under investigation and could now wind up in Family Court, where judges are in charge.

The Missouri mom said she hasn’t heard a word from the girls’ parents.