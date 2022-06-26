Horry County alligator attack leads to Myrtle Beach man killed mowing lawn.

Horry County alligator attack in Myrtle Beach sees homeowner dragged into retention pond by 11ft predator after victim was cutting lawn.

A Myrtle Beach resident has died after an alligator dragged them into a pond during a Friday morning attack.

Fire officials responded to a call in the Excalaber Court area outside Myrtle Beach at about 11:45 a.m. and removed both the victim and the alligator from the retention pond, police said in a Facebook post. Officials said the victim was ‘near the retention pond at the time of the initial incident’ and that the alligator had ‘retreated into the retention pond’ after taking hold of the local resident.

At the time of the alligator attack, the victim according to a local was taken while cutting grass around the pond that their homeowners’ association had refused to cut the dailymail reported.

A biologist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, along with an alligator-removal service contracted by the department, ‘determined that the alligator should be humanely euthanized on site,’ according to the Facebook post.

A commentator on the Facebook threat noted that it was alligator mating season and that more male alligators would be encroaching on the area in search of females.

Nature vs man

The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death, the department said.

Local resident, Jason Repak told MyHorryNews that several 12 to 14-foot gators existed in the retention pond of the condominium community, noting that there was a two-way road between the pond where the incident occurred on Friday and another retention pond behind his condo.